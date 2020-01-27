The 2020 Future of Media Conference seals joint headline partnership with Vodacom

Vodacom has committed itself as the joint headline partner of the Future of Media Conference which will take place on 23 July 2020 in Parktown, Johannesburg.
The conference is set to attract the country’s leading marketing, branding, media and advertising strategists as they engage on various aspects affecting the industry today, including the tech-evolution has changed the industry.
This is the first year that South Africa’s largest telecommunications company, Vodacom, has come onboard as a joint headline partner for the Future of Media event.
Abey Mokgwatsane, managing executive for brand marketing and communications at Vodacom, believes the partnership is more evident than many may initially consider.
“On the face of it, Facebook and Google may appear as the predominant means to access a digital audience, however we at Vodacom believe, in an overwhelmingly mobile market like South Africa, before making such a claim we must weigh them against a mobile media offering,” he says.
“As a Telco primarily, the assumption is always that Vodacom will play second or third fiddle in any digital play. This assumption, however, does not take into consideration Vodacom’s own ubiquitous presence in the market, whether as a Telco or mobile technology company.”
The conference line-up will be announced in due course, and more information about previous Future of Media events can be found on the event website: www.quicklink.co.za/fom
