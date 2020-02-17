BBC News and Soweto TV sign content deal













Soweto TV viewers will now be able to access a variety of BBC Africa programming after the community television station and BBC News signed a deal for the broadcast of four top shows.

These include the BBC’s global news programme for children produced by Angelina Jolie, My World; multi award-winning investigative series Africa Eye; weekly health, fitness and food programme Life Clinic; and women’s discussion show #TheSheWord.

“We are delighted that audiences in Gauteng and throughout South Africa will now be able to view an exciting selection of BBC programmes through our new agreement with Soweto TV,” said Simon Kendall, business development director for the BBC’s World Service. “We look forward to working more closely with Soweto TV and to building on this exciting new presence in South Africa.”

All four programmes have proved to be hugely successful on leading television channels across the African continent but this is the first time such a wide range of BBC Africa-made television programming has been shared with audiences in South Africa via free-to-air television.

Thabo Molefe, Acting CEO for Soweto TV said he was delighted that Soweto TV has this important partnership with BBC. “The content resonates with our audience and we look forward to a continued partnership,” he said. “Soweto TV is a brand in South Africa and our partnership with the BBC has enabled us to deliver better ratings and further entrench our position as the number one community channel in South Africa.”

All programmes are broadcast at primetime on weekday evenings:

My World – Saturday 19:00 (local)

Africa Eye – Monday 19:00 (local)

#TheSheWord – Wednesday 19:30 (local)

Life Clinic – Tuesday 19:30 (local)

