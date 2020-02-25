DStv bonus airtime still on offer to small media agencies













Now in its third year, DStv Media Sales is offering25% bonus airtime for every rand of airtime bought by qualifying small agencies.

The aim is primarily to assist small media agencies, and at the same time, help improve and transform the media industry.

To qualify, agencies must:

Have a turnover in billings of less than R50 million per annum – confirmed by either independent external auditors or independent accounting practitioner

Be majority black owned as defined in the Broad Based Black Economic Empowerment Act 53 of 2003 and the relevant BBBEE Codes and have provided adequate proof of their BBBEE status before the bonus airtime was granted

The programme came about after the Competition Tribunal found DStv Media Sales, and a host of other media companies, had contravened the Competition Act after admitting to fixing price and trading conditions. As part of the recompense, companies were ordered to pay into an Economic Development Fund to help develop small black-owned media or advertising agencies, as well as assist black students in the sector.

Part of DStv’s deal was to help emerging agencies in terms of airtime.

Advertisers are reminded that bonus airtime is scheduled by DStv Media Sales in available inventory, and that DStv Media Sales reserves the right to request any further information in order to confirm that agencies meet the above qualifying criteria.

Airtime campaign bookings carry the standard trading terms and conditions for DStv Media Sales. A copy of the Terms and Conditions are found on the DStv Media Sales website.

To continue booking airtime, please contact Leanne Katemba on 011 329-5537Leanne.katemba@dstvmedia.com

