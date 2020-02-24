EB Inglis joins Kfm 94.5 and the rest of the station’s 2020 line-up













EB Inglis is set to become a household name when he joins Kfm 94.5’s new line-up today [24 February 2020].

EB Inglis will follow popular daytime host, Tracey Lange, every weekday in his new 12 – 3pm show as well as hosting the Weekend Breakfast on Saturdays from 7 – 10am.

“I look forward to reintroducing myself to Capetonians at the Western Cape’s biggest radio station. Listeners can look forward to a refreshed sound during their workday while familiar favourites like the seven-in-a-row music marathon every hour feature will remain part of the fabric of my weekday show,” Inglis said.

Stephen Werner, Kfm 94.5’s station manager, said storytelling and bold personalities who were “relatable, likeable and speak to the Western Cape were key to why listeners tune into Kfm 94.5. EB is the quintessential ‘guy-next-door’, a homegrown local talent who understands the rhythm of the city. We are extremely excited to welcome EB Inglis to the Kfm family”. ,” s

Werner added: “Tracey and EB will work together to provide the perfect soundtrack to your workday with great content, lots of personality and of course, the most music to make you feel great!”.

Inglis, a musician, broadcaster and dedicated dad, said it didn’t get bigger than Kfm 94.5. “I’m excited about the chance to grow the lunchtime audience. A big plus to joining the Kfm 94.5 family is the opportunity to tap into my to my radio repertoire by kick-starting Saturdays for the people of the Cape with a healthy mix of sport and lifestyle content.”

Kfm 94.5 new line-up (weekdays and Saturdays) to take effect from 24 February 2020:

Weekday line-up:

5 – 6am Early Mornings with Liezel van der Westhuizen

6 – 9am Kfm Mornings with Darren, Sherlin and Sibs

9 – 12pm Tracey Lange

12 – 3pm EB Inglis

3 – 7pm The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie

7 – 10pm Kfm Nights with Brandon Leigh

Saturday line-up

4am – 7am Early Weekend Breakfast with Jonathan Duguid

7am – 10am Saturday Breakfast with EB Inglis

10am – 2pm The Kfm Top40 with Carl Wastie

2pm – 6pm Feel Great weekends Mitch Matyana

6 – 9pm The BLOC party with Mamohau Seseane

Tune into EB Inglis’ first show on Monday 24 February 2020 from 12 – 3pm.

