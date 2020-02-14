Jacaranda FM to livestream Laureus World Sports Awards













In what is being dubbed a world first, South Africa’s Jacaranda FM has been appointed the official digital broadcast partner for the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, with the station’s website being the only livestream available for the ceremony.

In an exclusive deal brokered by Expedite, all press conferences, individual interviews and red-carpet proceedings will be streamed live on jacarandafm.com. The Laureus World Sports Awards’ partnership with Jacaranda FM and Expedite, which are both part of the Kagiso Media stable, is a world first.

Expedite managing director, Kevin Fine, said the partnership would help ensure sports fans around the world were able to listen to and watch the biggest night in sport.

“It’s an occasion that everybody wants access to, so the live stream as well as the audio and video on demand will bring the world closer to the action and the thoughts of the globe’s biggest sport stars,” he said.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary, takes place in Berlin, Germany on Monday, 17 February.

Jacaranda FM will deliver a live product, as well as audio and video on demand content via the Pitchside@Laureus platform on its website. The platform will feature interviews with academy members, ambassadors, and celebrities.

“As Jacaranda FM continues to lead in the broadcasting as well as the digital content space, this not only allows audiences exclusive access to the 2020 Laureus Sports Awards, but also provides a platform for Laureus to share their successes and their message that ‘Sport has the power to change the world’,” said programme manager, Hennie Myburgh.



Pitchside@Laureus will be available on jacarandafm.com from 1pm on Sunday, 9am on Monday, and 5pm on Monday evening live from the red carpet.







Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.