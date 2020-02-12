Record number of entries received for The Radio Awards 2020













Entries into the 2020 The Radio Awards have set a record of more than 2 000 general category entries being received from radio stations across the country.

This number eclipses the achievement of just under 1 900 entries received in 2019. In addition, The Radio Awards’ strong commitment to inclusiveness has seen entries from more than 160 stations, up from 150 in 2019.

“It’s been fantastic to see the enthusiasm that stations have displayed in being part of The Radio Awards, obviously recognising the prestige that comes with winning an award at this iconic industry event,” said Taryn Westoby, the head of Arena Holdings’ Events Division, who has managed The Radio Awards since their inception in 2010.

“The most surprising and heart-warming development is that diligence towards creating an inclusive recognition platform for radio in South Africa, has paid off with more than 160 stations submitting entries. We’re really excited about the level of industry participation, and we look forward to hosting yet another show-stopping awards event in April,” Westoby added.

Judging of the general category entries started on 5 February 2020, by an adjudication body of 53 broadcast and media industry professionals. Nominations for the Station Manager’s Choice category are still open, and close on 28 February. Similarly, public voting in the My Station category remains open until 13 March 2020.

The results will be reviewed by BDO South Africa, who have been appointed as the new auditors of The Radio Awards.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.