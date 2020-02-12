S’thembiso Msomi new editor of the Sunday Times













S’thembiso Msomi is the new editor of the Sunday Times. He will step into the shoes of Bongani Siqoko, who will remain with Arena Holdings in a management position, tasked with growing the group’s Eastern Cape business, which includes The Herald and Daily Dispatch.

Msomi, currently the editor of the Sowetan, will be replaced by The Herald’s editor, Nwabisa Makunga.

“It’s been a huge honour to lead and edit the Sunday Times during a very difficult period,” Siqoko said. “I want to thank the whole Sunday Times team of hard-working journalists, editors, admin support, marketing, sales, circulation and everyone else involved in putting together this great publication each week. It has been a wonderful four years and it was made all possible because I was surrounded by an excellent executive editorial team.”

Msomi has 24 years of journalism experience and has been editor of Sowetan for the past two years. Prior to that, Msomi was deputy editor of the Sunday Times. He was previously also political editor of the Sunday Times and City Press. He is the author of the unauthorised biography of DA leader, Mmusi Maimane.

Nwabisa Makunga, new editor of the Sowetan/Werner Hills

Makunga has served as editor of The Herald and Weekend Post since February 2018, where she had been the deputy editor for both titles for two years prior. Makunga studied journalism at Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University and holds a post-graduate qualification in media management from Wits University.

She first joined The Herald as an intern in 2004 and was later appointed to the company’s Garden Route bureau in Knysna. Following a stint at the bureau, she relocated to Johannesburg as part of the then Pearson/Johncom postgraduate journalism programme. She quickly worked her way through the ranks as news editor of The Herald and later news editor at Business Day in Johannesburg. Makunga had also previously been the politics and business editor at The Herald.

