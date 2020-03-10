Awards wrap: Cloudline takes top spot at MIC Awards, Loeries launches Insta challenge for students, who’s got the beats for iShuShu jingle?













Cloudline wins top spot at Fast Company’s MIC awards

Cloudline has won top spot at the Fast Company South Africa Most Innovative Companies Awards. The autonomous airship logistics company was launched in 2017 and has grabbed worldwide attention for its approach to delivering essentials to people without access to all-weather roads (or any roads at all)

“The entries we consider for publication as the most innovative company of the year, are always of a high quality, interesting and inventive. This year was no exception,” said editor in chief, Wesley Diphoko.

“In the end though, it was Cloudline who stood out by a mile with their solution to advance and uplift society, especially addressing the needs of the ‘bottom billion’. It was an easy decision for our judging panel to unanimously select them as this year’s winners. My sincere congratulations to Spencer Horne and his team for developing this critically needed solution to vital last mile logistics. We look forward to seeing where you go next.”

For more, read the story here.

Not long before Bookmarks winners announced

There is just over a week to go before winners of The Bookmarks Awards 2020 are announced [at the Galleria in Sandton on 19 March 2020].

The Bookmark Awards recognise and reward digital excellence and empower all members of the digital media and marketing industry to thrive in the digital economy.

“Bookmarks 2020 is about allowing brands to be brave and giving them the platform and tools to illustrate the business impact of their campaigns. The awards consistently strive to offer a host of practical examples of how marketers, agencies and publishers have executed digital campaigns to deliver sustainable impact on their business,” said Matthew Arnold, chief engagement officer at VMLY&R, IAB SA agency council member and IAB SA 2020 Bookmarks committee lead.

“We are especially excited about the newly introduced categories, as well as the decision to elect an eighth panel representing specialists in Social, Community and Digital Influencer Marketing.”

For the full list of finalists, click here.

Loeries launches Instagram Challenge for Students

The Loeries’ Instagram Challenge for Students challenges young people to show the world “there is no problem your creativity can’t solve”. The winner it will receive an all-expenses paid trip to Loeries Creative Week in August 2020 to collect the coveted bird.

The 2020 challenge is to create a mobile first (IG) campaign for Underage drinking in association with Aware.org – the Association for Alcohol Awareness and Responsibility.Underage drinking has been called ‘the silent crisis’ in South Africa. It affects children as young as 4 years old and doesn’t discriminate between race or social status. Please visit www.aware.org.za or www.myfirstdrinkstory.co.za for more information.

Challengers can target:

Young adults, aged 16 and older. Educate/ build awareness/promote behavior change around the dangers of drinking under age. Society at large. This includes parents, older siblings and caregivers who directly and indirectly encourage children to drink.

The campaign must be designed to run on Facebook and/or Instagram (FB / IG). For details on how to enter, visit the Loeries website. Deadline for entries is 11 May 2020.

Fancy yourself as a jingle writer? iShuShu Chilli Oil needs a tune

iShuShu Chilli Oil is giving creatives, songwriters, copywriters and talented youngsters the chance to win R10 000 if they can “heat up the brand by creating your original jingle that we can groove to while we’re cooking up a storm in the kitchen!”

If you’re a musical talent with a knack for rhythm, a pro at creating fresh beats, or if you just aspire to make your mark, you can enter the competition.

Let the creative juices flow. Sit around a fire with friends, come up with a catchy tune and have fun at the same time. We are not looking for a professional recording but more of an off-the-cuff jingle which is characteristic of the brand. “A simple WhatsApp recording will even do!”, says iShuShu Chilli Oil CEO, Ken Kinsey-Quick.

Here’s how to do it:

Create a jingle or unique song that will fit the iShuShu brand. (30 – 60 seconds long)

You can create a video of you or others singing the jingle but it’s not critical.

WhatsApp your jingle entry to 062 8966 822. (Voice notes are welcome)

OR Post your jingle to Facebook or Instagram (Instastory will be accepted) tagging @ishushuchillioil with the hashtag #iShuShuJingle

