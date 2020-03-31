Awards wrap: Effie Awards postponed, HelloFCB+ ‘Don’t fear the finger’ wins another award, SA’s avo ambassadors, open letter from Cannes Lions













2020 Effie Awards South Africa postponed

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) has confirmed that the 2020 Effie Awards South Africa summit and gala event have been postponed and will now take place from 7-8 October 2020, respectively.

In a statement, the organisers (ACA) said these were difficult and uncertain times for the industry, the country and the world. “While we have prepared a new calendar for the awards, we remain cognisant of the fact that further changes and plans may need to be instituted should the virus pandemic cause further disruptions to all our lives,” the ACA said.

The industry body had “taken the necessary steps to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all involved by postponing all Effie Awards South Africa related events”.

The shift in dates will result in an extended entry period, and new judging dates.

The revised dates are:

Early Bird Deadline Tuesday, 05 May

On-Time Deadline Thursday, 18 June

Last Minute Deadline Thursday, 09 July

Round 1 Thursday, 06 Aug

Round 2/Final Thursday, 27 Aug

Effie Summit Wednesday, 07 October

Effie Gala Thursday, 08 October

“Our focus now falls on planning in accordance with the new calendar of events and remain fully committed to celebrating and awarding effectiveness in marketing and communications in terms of the remarkable work conceptualised and executed in our market,” the ACA added.

Second HelloFCB+ campaign for CANSA excels

‘Don’t Fear The Finger’, a campaign created for CANSA by HelloFCB+ to encourage men to test for prostrate cancer, excelled at this year’s IAB Bookmarks Awards.

‘Don’t Fear The Finger’ was awarded the Gold Bookmark in the Break Through on a Budget category, five Silver Bookmarks and two Silver Craft Awards.

An integrated advertising campaign inspired by the classic horror movie genre launched during men’s health month in November 2019 with a TVC directed by MJ van Dorssen from Romance Films, ‘Don’t Fear the Finger’ was intended to remove the fear and encourage men to go for a test. The spot follows a man tentatively going for his first prostate exam only to find out that his fears are completely unfounded – the test is a simple blood test, not a physical exam.

Social videos and online banners also use suspense and fingers to point men to the campaign microsite where they can book an appointment at their nearest CANSA Care Centre.

You can view the TVC here:

You can see the Instastories here:

Other Nahana Communications Group agencies celebrating their Bookmarks are FCB Joburg and Hellocomputer, which achieved three Bronze Bookmarks for Absa ‘Human Quantum Computer’, and The MediaShop for Maybelline ‘Tattoo Brow Peel Off Tint’.

SA’s 2019 Avo Ambassadors announced at the 2020 avocado season launch

Nomvuselelo Mncube, cooking assistant at Food & Home Entertaining and Derek Donkin, CEO Subtrop

The third Avo Ambassador competition – introduced in 2017 by the South African Avocado Growers’ Association (SAAGA) – was won by Nomvuselelo Mncube, cooking assistant at Food & Home Entertaining, and Karen Hart, food writer for Kuier and LitNet. Each Avo Ambassador won R30 000.

The awards were presented at Mexican themed lunches held recently to launch the 2020 local avocado season at the La Rosa and El Burro restaurants situated in Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively.

The Avo Ambassador competition aims to recognise South African food and health writers for their overall promotion of the South African avocado.

“I wasn’t expecting this, so I am so excited to be chosen as SA’s avocado ambassador! I enjoy working with avos as they are so versatile and such a nutritious fruit,” said Mncube.

An open letter from Simon Cook, managing director of Cannes Lions:

Creativity moves us forward

The current crisis is impacting all of us in ways that we couldn’t have imagined, and none of us are alone in our concerns about the future. In a world that is increasingly divided, it’s important to remember that we’re at our best when we come together, collaborate and share.

And, in a period where there are so many things that we simply can’t do, we should never forget what creativity can do.

Over the past few weeks, we’ve spoken to many members of the global community who have shared fascinating stories of invention, collaboration and compassion. Stories about how creativity is working overtime right now, to respond to rapidly changing consumer behaviour, evolving circumstances and periods of extended isolation, or to create positive change.

We’re opening up our platform to share these stories and breakthroughs, no matter how big or small. Whether you’re a brand pivoting to make hand sanitisers, a platform providing mental wellbeing content or a company ‘building the plane as it’s flying’ to adapt to the changing world, the creative community wants to hear about your brilliant insights and realisations.

We’ll also be releasing relevant classic talks from the Festival, along with Lion-winning work and helpful insights and intelligence on the evolving situation. Useful content and inspiring ideas to remind everyone of the power of creative possibility.

Do you have a breakthrough, story or recent learning that you’d like to share? Your community wants to hear from you if you have inclusive, universal and globally applicable learnings that everyone can benefit from.

They’re interested in your ideas if you have something valuable, useful or uplifting to share. Above all – and now more than ever – they want to hear about moments of real progress that we can all relate to, be inspired by and learn from as we navigate the way forward together.

We look forward to hearing from you. We will share your stories for as long as you find them helpful, useful and hopeful.

