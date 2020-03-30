DStv to launch pop-up channel for Christian groupings ahead of Easter













DStv is launch a new, pop up channel catering for various Christianity groupings on 9 April. The rich content will be aimed at viewers who are home over the Easter weekend.

The company has responded to a call by communications minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who suggested holding company, MultiChoice, set up a dedicated channel for various religious groups in the country during this Easter Weekend.

The Africa Easter Channel is in collaboration with the renowned TBN Africa, DStv Channel 343. Across South Africa, over 80% worshippers observe and celebrate the Easter period, hence different and various Christian denominations be will be looked after by the channel.

“We are happy to have immediately responded to the minister’s call to assist millions of South African worshippers who regard Easter as a pivotal period of worship,” said Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice Group CEO. “As a responsible broadcaster, we are more than happy to partner with the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies as we afford worshippers to observe Easter from the comfort of their homes.”

The Africa Easter Channel’s offering of music and sermons is bound to keep DStv viewers engaged and fulfilled during the four days of the channel going live. The channel will broadcast until Easter Monday, 13 April.

Popular gospel artists such as Lebo Sekgobela, Dr. Tumi, Hillsong, William McDowell and Rebecca Malope will feature prominently in the channel. The channel’s schedule will also include churches such as Methodist, Anglican and Catholic.

In adhering to the national lockdown requirements, the recorded messages submitted by the churches will be broadcast on the channel.

“Communications and digital technologies will play an important role during this disaster period and beyond,” Ndabeni-Abrahams sais. “We therefore appreciate MultiChoice’s response to our call for an industry-wide intervention to ensure that religious programming, especially over the Easter weekend, is produced and accessible to millions of South Africans utilising alternative means.”

Lucky Mbiko, managing director of TBN Africa said: “We have responded to this call by partnering with churches, and some of the biggest gospel artists to bring you the best Easter worship experience to as many viewers as possible. Join us on the African Easter channel 344 on DStv for four days during the Easter Weekend.”

