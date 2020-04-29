Cathy Mohlahlana and KG Moeketsi join SAfm as station refreshes line-up













Cathy Mohlahlana, KG Moeketsi, Ernest Pillay and Patricia Ntuli will be joining SAfm, the SABC has announced.

The SABC said in a statement that as South Africa’s only national talk radio station, SAfm had to continually refresh, strengthen and rotate talent to “ensure that it leads the conversation as it has in the last 83 years”.

Its existing talent, and the introduction of new personalities, would ensure it remained current and attractive to its audience, the SABC added.

SAfm’s acting station manager, Kina Nhlengethwa, said it was “vital to keep abreast [of] and adapt to the ever changing media landscape and serve our audiences holistically. The station would like to welcome all the new presenters to the SAfm family, and wish them well. The changes to the SAfm line-up aim to ensure that we remain relevant, exciting and ultimately deliver more on our public mandate”.

Cathy Mohlahlana will anchor the mid-morning show, The Talking Point from 09h00-12h00, Monday to Friday, while Bongi Gwala takes over the afternoon drive, now called Beyond The Headline, from 15h00-18h00 on weekdays.

Masechaba Mtolo will be moving to the early morning slot, Sound Awake, between 03h00-05h00 Monday to Friday. Patricia Ntuli will host the educational, late show, The Late Night Conversations, from 22h00-00h00, Monday to Thursday.

KG Moeketsi will be taking over the show, The World Stage, on Saturdays and Sundays, between 10h00-13h00. Back by popular demand is Ernest Pillay, with the best music selection on The Soundtrack of Your Life between 13h00-16h00, on Saturdays and Sundays.

The rest of the weekdays and weekend schedule will remain the same.Below is the SAfm New On-Air Schedule

Monday – Friday

Time Presenter

00h00-03h00 Automation

03h00-05h00 Masechaba Mtolo

06h00- 09h00 Stephen Grootes Zai Khan (Sport) Nomsa Mdhluli (News)

09h00- 12h00 Cathy Mohlahlana

12h00- 13h00 Sakina Kamwendo

13h00 – 15h00 Phemelo Motene

15h00 – 18h00 Bongi Gwala Thabiso Mosia (Sport) Greg Gouws (News)

18h00- 19h00 Monday – Thursday Moneyweb

19h00 – 20h00 Monday – Thursday 18h00 – 19h00 (Fridays) Thabiso Mosia



20h00 – 22h00 Monday – Thursday Songezo Mabece

22h00 – 00h00 Monday – Thursday Patricia Malemia

19h00 – 21h00 Fridays Lizette Khan

21h00 – 00h00 Fridays Jon Gericke



Saturdays

Time Presenter 00:00 – 03:00 Automation 03:00 – 06:00 Sidwell Mhlongo 06:00 – 07:00 Elvis Presslin 07:00 – 10:00 Michelle Constant 10:00- 13:00 Kgomotso Moeketsi 13:00 – 16:00 Ernest Pillay 16:00 – 19:00 Ricky Stevens 19:00 – 21:00 Jon Gericke 21:00 – 00:00 Mandla Shongwe

Sundays

Time Presenter 00:00 – 03:00 Automation 03:00 – 05:00 Sidwell Mhlongo 05:00 – 06:00 Inspirational Hour 06:00 – 07:00 Elvis Presslin 07:00 – 10:00 Michelle Constant 10:00 – 13:00 Kgomotso Moeketsi 13:00- 16:00 Ernest Pillay 16:00- 19:00 Ricky Stevens 19:00 – 20:00 Naye Lupondwana 20:00 – 21:00 Documentaries & Drama 21:00 – 00:00 Mandla Shongwe

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.