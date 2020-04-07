Cooking during lockdown: Justine Drake shows how it’s done with #justcookathomesa













Preparing sumptuous meals for your family during lockdown can be quite a challenge…

The solution? Follow #justcookathomesa, Justine Drake’s new Monday-to-Friday video series on how to make the most of the lockdown with inspiring tips on how to prepare simple, healthy, affordable dishes using all your pantry staples as well as an array of everyday fruit and veg.

Filmed in her own kitchen by her patient husband, Marc (no fancy TV crews – this is lockdown, after all), the first few videos, including tuna and olive pasta, coconut dhal and aloo gobi, are up on YouTube – with more on the way.

While social distancing remains the number one way to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, it doesn’t mean you and your family shouldn’t eat nutritiously and well.

‘We’re not changing the world, but I do hope that we can inspire and entertain people to cook healthy, affordable food with their pantry and freezer stocks,’ says Drake. ‘There’ll also be loads of recipes using fresh vegetables – the farmers are still growing produce and the supermarkets are well stocked – let’s make the most of it. When life gives you lockdown, I say #justcookathomesa!’

#justcookathomesa will not only provide inspiration during self-isolation via daily YouTube videos, it will also connect foodies via the #justcookathomesa Facebook group, where you can share tips, tricks and hacks, make new online friends and connect with other minimalist-savvy home cooks.

So subscribe to the YouTube channel, join the Facebook group and follow Justine on Instagram for easy everyday recipes and inspiration for more exclusive content.

#justcookathome is a Dentsu Content initiative by John Brown South Africa, part of the Dentsu Aegis Network Group.

