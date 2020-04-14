Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio launch free airtime initiative to help struggling businesses













Kagiso Media Radio stations Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio, with their sales arm, Mediamark, have launched a free advertising airtime initiative to help businesses and advertisers struggling to make ends meet.

“Our business has been built from the advertising spend of our clients – from large multinationals to small local store-owners,” said Nick Grubb, chief executive of Kagiso Media Radio. “We see it as our responsibility to be there for them when times are tough and do what we can to keep them afloat and uppermost in the minds of their markets.”

While it’s widely known that advertising through the hard times is important, the Covid-19 lockdown has left many businesses struggling to pay salaries and expenses. Cash flow restrictions like this usually means that advertising budgets are de-prioritised.

East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM know how important advertising through this trying time is, and have introduced #ECRGivesBack and #JacaGivesBack as a response.

Who can apply?

All registered and legal businesses facing financial or any other downscale because of the pandemic can apply. It’s simple, all you need to do is visit the www.ecr.co.za or www.jacarandafm.com WIN pages and enter your details via ECR Gives Back or Jacaranda Gives Back.

“At Jacaranda FM we pride ourselves on building communities for good, so while we are an essential connection to audiences in these uncertain times, we are proud to extend a helping hand to business as well,” said Jacaranda FM acting managing director, Vuyani Dombo.

The advertising airtime could be used to communicate what your business is doing to help communities over this period or to keep listeners informed on plans once the lockdown is over.

“Our business is built on creating opportunities for our advertisers. We know the trading environment is tough and while we have the capacity to do so, we have made airtime available to support the advertisers that always support us,” added Boni Mchunu, managing director of East Coast Radio.

The stations’ sales arm, Mediamark, is implementing on the campaigns and have processed hundreds of applications to date. “Feedback by some of the successful applicants has been incredibly heart-warming and satisfying. Now is the time to give back to the businesses who form the lifeblood of ours,” said CEO Wayne Bischoff.

Applications will be decided on by a Kagiso Media task team. Businesses have until 30 April 2020 to apply by visiting and applying on //www.ecr.co.za/win/ or //www.jacarandafm.com/win/, or by sending an e-mail to info@mediamark.co.za.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.