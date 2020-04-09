Media moves: $50m ad inventory committed to public health messages, Ipi Thibedi new CEO Weber Shandwick Africa, Multimedia LIVE hits 100 000 user mark













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media. As South Africa entered lockdown, businesses closed across the country. But the media will continue to do its job, and The Media Online will continue to report on the sector. #StaySafe.

This week’s BIG move: Trio of broadcasters commit $50m of advertising inventory to promote vital public health messages to over 800 million people

Three of the world’s biggest international broadcasters have come together to donate free airtime to public health bodies for the promotion of messages to combat the global coronavirus health crisis.

BBC Global News, CNN International and Euronews have committed combined inventory worth up to $50 million. This is available to major multilateral organisations and national health ministries whose aim is to communicate information to help protect citizens and stop the spread of the virus.

This is the first time that the three broadcasters have come together for a joint initiative, signalling how important it is to them to play their part in the worldwide effort to bring vital health information to people across the globe. They are encouraging other publishers and platforms to replicate the model in order to help spread the message even more widely.

Demand for trusted news has been unprecedented in recent weeks and, together, the three broadcasters reach over 800m* people, ensuring that important public health advice can reach vast populations around the world at a time of global crisis.

Campaigns running via this scheme will be across TV and digital platforms, with the ability to target messages to reach audiences in specific regions.

The World Health Organisation – the global leader in authoritative health information and guidance – is the first body to take up the offer. Its initial campaign will focus on seven steps to prevent the spread of the virus and will run across all three broadcasters. Other public health bodies are invited to contact the broadcasters by emailing internationalsales@bbc.com, cnnicmarketing@turner.com and sales@euronews.com.

People moves

Weber Shandwick names Ipelegeng Thibedi Africa CEO

Ipelegeng Thibedi

Weber Shandwick has announced the appointment of Ipelegeng (Ipi) Thibedi as the new CEO of its African operations. Weber Shandwick Africa, with offices in Johannesburg and Nairobi and more than 13 partners in Africa, is a growing network within the firm’s EMEA region, serving clients across a range of practice areas.

Based in Johannesburg, Thibedi will lead in developing business and further strengthening multi-market client relationships in Africa, and help manage and expand Weber Shandwick’s growing network across the regional operation. She will report to Weber Shandwick EMEA COO, Jonas Palmqvist.

Business moves

Arena’s Multimedia LIVE YouTube channel hits 100 000 subscribers

Multimedia LIVE – the producer of multimedia content for Arena Holdings’ online titles TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE, BusinessLIVE, DispatchLIVE, HeraldLIVE, Sunday Times and Times Select – this week surpassed the 100 000 subscriber milestone on its YouTube channel.

Scott Peter Smith

“While we’ve experienced consistent growth of the channel over a sustained period, our focus on the production of smart and relevant COVID-19 content has resulted in an uptick in subscriptions as South Africans look to stay informed about the coronavirus situation during lockdown,” said Scott Peter Smith, head of multimedia at Arena Holdings.

The content produced by Multimedia LIVE enjoys consistent viewership in the tens of thousands, with videos like ‘Under the microscope: Here’s what the coronavirus looks like’ racking up more than 360 000 views.

The vast majority of the Multimedia LIVE audience is South African, with a relatively even split between male and female viewers between 25 to 34 years old.

Besides video, Multimedia LIVE is also working to upscale podcast offerings and develop shows with the right voices and personalities.

Daily highlights compilations of content submitted in support of #UnitedApartSA – an initiative that allows South Africans to share their ‘life in lockdown’ stories – can also be viewed on the Multimedia LIVE YouTube channel.

//youtu.be/_ia0EpyuUG8

Reputation Matters launches free reputation management eBook

Reputation Matters have launched a free ebook outlining 40 tips and tricks to manage your reputation and communication during the lockdown. The specialist team has compiled this practical guide based on their extensive knowledge and experience that they have gained over the last 15 years.

“At Reputation Matters we believe in growing businesses and growing people. We build businesses that people want to do business with,” said founder and managing director, Regine le Roux.

“The team have been absolutely amazing in turning this ebook around in a week,” she added. ‘Your Reputation Matters, 40 tips and tricks too look after your reputation during lockdown’, is an easy reference book and is aimed at guiding people on how to manage their reputation and communication during a crisis, such as this current COVID-19 lockdown situation.

If you would like a free copy of the ebook register for it here.

Livewell rebrands, highlighting the need for specialised dementia care in South Africa

Specialised dementia care is still largely underrepresented in South Africa, with Livewell being one of the few dedicated facilities leading the way.

“The new Livewell brand represents the birth of our new operating level as we strive to add value and touch the lives within our reach. Whilst we continue to offer our residents a luxurious surrounding in our immaculate estates, we want families to understand the importance of having trained and skilled dementia carers looking after their loved ones” saidTanya Lombard, Managing Director at Livewell.

There are almost 10 million new cases of dementia every year around the world, couple this with a generation that is projected to live longer than any other before and we have a dire need to provide essential care tailored to cognitive disease treatment.

“Our new website will continue to share the valuable information you have come to expect, as well as our weekly blog, with our aim being to make our website your one-stop dementia care resource platform for accurate information,” said Lombard. “New staff stories and films featured on the rebranded website offer a glimpse into the different personalities we have at Livewell and reflect the like-mindedness and like-heartedness of the people we have on our team, their passion for caring and the special bonds they form with the residents are absolutely evident.”

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cjb2z3GKjw&t=3s

SA business school mobilises digital innovation to help fight COVID-19

Regent Business School, a member of Honoris United Universities, has heeded the SOS call from healthcare professionals fighting COVID-19 across South Africa for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE). The business school has mobilised its innovation hubs, iLeadLABs, in Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town to produce its reusable protective face shields and splash protection masks using 3-D printed parts which will be distributed, at no cost, to public healthcare facilities.

“As a socially responsible organisation, we take an agile and proactive approach against local and global concerns, so when government appealed for help to support its medical fraternity with critical protective gear, we were able to respond quickly and decisively,” said Dr Ahmed Shaikh, managing director. “The PPE shortage is a global one. We are thankful to be in a position to mobilise all of our innovation incubators or iLeadLABs across the country to do our bit to make a difference. We are fully committed to this for the long-run.”

PPE is critical to protect healthcare professionals against contracting the novel Coronavirus and plays a crucial role in helping turn the tide of the pandemic. The shields and masks will be donated to those testing and treating members of the public for COVID-19. As the demand for protective gear increases amidst rising infections, the business school has embraced the long-term challenge with a comprehensive three-phase plan.

The school has currently 3D printed and assembled 200 PPE and is aiming to produce at least 500 PPE by the end of the month.

World Out of Home Organisation Congress re-scheduled for May 2021 in Toronto

The World Out of Home Organisation annual Congress, cancelled in 2020 because of the Covid-19 outbreak, is re-scheduled for 2021 at the same venue, the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, 12-14 May 2021.

Attendees who booked for 2020 will be able to rollover their bookings for May 2021.

“After the crushing disappointment of being forced to cancel in 2020 we’re delighted to announce that we’ll be able to gather in Toronto next year, in May as opposed to June,” said WOO executive director, John Ellery. “Holding the event in May will also make it easier when re-scheduling travel arrangements with many airlines as the new dates are within 12 months of the 2020 event.

“We’ve been very fortunate in securing this venue once again, especially as travellers and companies across the world are busy booking locations and venues now as the world prepares to return to normal after the horrors of Covid-19. We were determined to return to Canada whatever the obstacles, because of the excellent facilities available there and the terrific support we are being afforded by our gracious Canadian colleagues.”

Making moves

Jacaranda FM launches GMA coronavirus support

Jacaranda FM’s Breakfast with Martin Bester, in partnership with LottoStar, has launched the first of the station’s initiatives through GMA Coronavirus Support to aid South African families in dire financial need during the COVID-19 crisis.

R500 000 has been allocated to be shared with families who are struggling to make ends meet due to the outbreak in an initiative that forms part of Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels feature.

“Jacaranda FM has always been focused on making sure that our listeners are first to know about any developing news story, but we’ve never been ‘just about the news’,” said breakfast host, Martin Bester. “Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels leverages our listener base and gives us the opportunity to go beyond the news and play a substantial role in changing the stories you hear, see and read about for the better.”

Making a difference is simple: Click through to www.jacarandafm.com, head to the GMA Coronavirus Support page, click on the I Wish To Nominate button on the and tell us about a family that you know who is having a hard time earning an income during the national lockdown. Fill in your details and those of the family you want to nominate, along with background about their situation, then listen to Breakfast with Martin Bester from 6 to 9am, Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp from 9 to 12, Alex Jay from 12 to 4 and Rian van Heerden from 4 to 7. In every show, Martin will be speaking to someone who we are helping.

ViacomCBS Networks Africa launches LAUNCHES #alonetogether campaign

ViacomCBS Networks Africa is using its powerful platforms to educate audiences on the importance of social distancing as the world grapples with the devastating effects of COVID-19. The network’s entertainment and youth brands led by MTV base, MTV and BET Africa launched the #AloneTogether campaign which will be informing, educating and entertaining millions of audiences to drive unity through entertainment. A focus on mental health is a vital part of the effort, underscoring that social distancing does not mean social isolation.

“This really is an unprecedented time for our viewers and we want them to know that they’re not alone,” said Monde Twala, senior vice president and general manager at ViacomCBS Networks Africa. “We have a unique opportunity to be a uniting force amongst our audiences and talented artists across our channels. “The #AloneTogether campaign is geared towards enabling the power of our platforms in supporting youth as they navigate this current environment. We are committed to educating, informing and entertaining our viewers with inspired content across all our channels and digital platforms – #Sisonke.”

SABC and DBE launch COVID-19 TV and radio curriculum support programmes for learners

The SABC and the Department of Basic Education have launched a multi-media learner support initiative under the banner: COVID-19 Learner Support aimed at limiting the impact of the lockdown to the school calendar. The initiative is part of the broader efforts to prevent a total loss of school year since the lockdown was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as a measure to combat the spread of corona virus known as COVID-19.

The programme started tomorrow on 9 Aprile and will broadcast across three SABC TV Channels and 13 Radio stations with online support. The series will provide curriculum support lessons to learners in Grades 10, 11 & 12 and Early Childhood Development (ECD). Some of the subjects covered include Maths, Physical Sciences, English FAL, Life Sciences and Accounting. A variety of African languages are also covered under the ECD basket.

Learners are encouraged to check their local listings for the exact slots for radio. The SABC and the National Department of Basic Education created the campaign to be the daily source of information and the central shared hub for learner support.

“We invite learners to take full advantage of these resources as we believe they will assist them a great deal during this lockdown period to catch up with their school work and better prepare for the upcoming exams in the year,” sais SABC COO Ian Plaatjes.

This multimedia initiative is supported by an online YouTube channel.

Jakes Gerwel Fellowship announces speakers for second instalment of ‘Educating in Interesting Times’ Webinar series.

In response to the disruption to education in South Africa as a result of Covid-19, the Jakes Gerwel Fellowship is hosting a weekly Webinar series throughout April to discuss pressing challenges and resilience strategies in basic education.

The first instalment of the Webinar series‘Educating in Interesting Times’ proved hugely successful, with nearly a thousand participants from all over the country interacting with a distinguished panel of local and international industry leaders.

The discussion underscored the immense challenge for parents and educators with little-to-no accessible technology or connectivity – a topic that will be explored in detail when the series continues this Thursday, 9 April from 10am.

‘Exploring Low-Tech Opportunities’ will see our panel of educational innovators unpack the critical issue of ensuring continuity across education in South Africa, and share their experiences on how to leverage low-or-no technology in a disrupted environment.

Speakers will explore existing and potential solutions that can be deployed quickly, easily and broadly to low-resource areas to ascertain: What low-tech and no-tech strategies can be deployed to effectively support learning through this period?

Confirmed Speakers

Khangelani Sibiya (KWV Tutoring), Zameka Lubelwana (Funda Wande), Ashley Visagie (Bottomup, Director), Wambura Kimunyu (CEO, Eneza Education)

Register here.

WATCH: The first instalment in the series:

//youtu.be/zUyFoqHCezU

Keeping WhatsApp personal and private

With billions of people unable to see their friends and family in person due to COVID-19, people are relying on WhatsApp more than ever to communicate. People are talking to doctors, teachers, and isolated loved ones via WhatsApp during this crisis. That’s why all your messages and calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted by default to give you a secure place for your most personal conversations.

Last year Facebook introduced users to the concept of messages that have been forwarded many times. These messages are labeled with double arrows to indicate they did not originate from a close contact. In effect, these messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp. Now there’s a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

In recent weeks, people have also used WhatsApp to organise public moments of support for frontline health workers. But there’s been a significant increase in the amount of forwarding which users say can feel overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation.

You can learn more about these efforts, as well as how to submit potential myths, hoaxes and rumors to fact checking organizations, on our Coronavirus Information Hub.

Media Alerts – a free local service to help journalists find relevant contacts

Media Alerts is a free local service to help journalists find relevant contacts or content for the stories they’re working on, while giving PR professionals and industry experts an opportunity to contribute their information, contacts or expertise to match the journalists’ requests.

There’s no charge for the service and you can simply take a look at www.mediaalerts.co.za and see if it works for you.

It’s designed for journalists who:

Need an expert to interview for a story;

Looking for someone with a real-life experience to share – usually the hardest people to find;

Need information, products to review, or contacts for their next story deadline.

Could benefit from a fresh voice for an interview or alternative commentaries.

Journalists using the service from across all sorts of media titles, from Financial Mail and Forbes, to YFM and Woman & Home.

For the Diary

GIBS Flash Forum streaming series

Please follow the GIBS YouTube channel for a live stream of each event.

– When Crisis Strikes: Ten Rules to Survive (and Avoid) a Reputation Disaster Thursday, 9 April 2020

Prof Nicola Kleyn, dean of GIBS and Francis Herd, anchor, Prime News at SABC. Click here to register

Strategic Thinking in a Crisis Tuesday, 14 April 2020

Dr Norman Chorn, GIBS faculty. Click here to register

Toolbox for Marketers on Surviving COVID-19 Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Silas Matlala, GIBS faculty and Karin Du Chenne, chief growth officer Africa Middle East at Kantar Click here to register

Under Threat: The Importance of Making Sound Decisions in Critical Times Thursday, 16 April 2020

Professor Helena Barnard, GIBS faculty and Abdullah Verachia, GIBS faculty. Click here to register

Remote Collaboration and Scale for High-growth Ventures Friday, 17 April 2020

Dr Jonathan Marks, GIBS faculty. Click here to register >

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.