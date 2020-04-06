The DJ in your ear: An innovative way to deliver internal comms to remote workers













That it’s ‘business unusual’ across the globe is a fact. Businesses are looking for new ways of communicating not just with external stakeholders, but with staff too, many of who are now working remotely.

It was with this in mind that Ultimate Media launched a new offering, BiteComms.

“As we all know business unusual is the norm at the moment and so companies have to innovate with their internal corporate communications,” said Simon Parkinson, director. “We don’t believe a lecture on WhatsApp or email works particularly well, but listening to a well constructed piece of communication might hold attention longer.”

Operating on the basis that working from home has its challenges with interaction and communication from management to staff and company to client.

The internal communications solution was the result of a company brainstorm. “While we were brainstorming how to successfully create solutions for our clients in these ‘business unusual times, we realised that many companies would be struggling not only to speak to their clients, but also their staff members,” Parkinson told The Media Online.

“It dawned on us that people listen to radio presenters and their shows because the content which is tightly packaged and packed with punch. We surmised that it would be better to deliver corporate information from the various heads of departments if it was pulled together in the form of a mini radio programme with an engaging professional presenter. Corporate messaging to staff with a tight format and punch.”

To date, Ultimate Media has had buy-in from top names such as DJ Fresh, Mo Flava, David O’Sullivan, Dudu Khoza, Amaza Ntshanga, Aden Thomas and Darren Simpson.

This was just the start, said Parkinson. The plan is to link the relevant or best-suited personality based on what the client’s brief or needs are.

The Bite Comms concept is underpinned by “knowledge that communication with embedded audio assures a proportionally higher open rate than text only communication”.

Parkinson said corporate communications from business should guarantee a good open rate. “… We are all working from home and management needs to communicate with their staff. We believe staff will open. The question is more; will people listen for longer than they would read the same communication? We believe people find it easier to listen to communications than read,” he explained.

As he said, “If they were to listen to a familiar well-known radio presenter giving an update from the various departments within your business, with commentary from your key players, and sent weekly via WhatsApp or the like, then this is more likely to be heard and digested.

