Free webinar: How to increase ad revenue at radio stations













Media across the globe has been under pressure to transform and find alternative revenue streams. Now more than ever, radio needs to focus on revenue as ad spend has declined amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Primedia CEO, Stan Katz, will be hosting a free webinar on Thursday, 14 May on how to transform a station’s ad revenue and diversify its revenue streams.

Katz has distilled his 40 plus years of radio sales experience into his best-selling book ‘Radio Advertising. A Sound Investment. 10 Key Principles for Maximising Returns’.

Now he’s made his experience and knowledge even more accessible through his partnership with fraycollege, an accredited training institution. The course embodies proven techniques for increasing the revenues of commercial, public and community radio stations. These methods, encapsulated in The Ultimate Radio Sales Course, have boosted the earnings of thousands of radio salespeople around the world.

fraycollege teamed up with Katz to develop a world first online radio sales course. The college trains media and communicators all around the world, in person and online. The company works with prominent local and international organisations to ensure their staff and beneficiaries receive the best communications training based on international best practices.

They have worked with blue chip companies across industries such as banking, insurance and media, as well as universities and foundations such as the Gates Foundation.

Click here to book your online seat.

