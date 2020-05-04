Gagasi FM rings in a few line-up changes













Even with the current challenges, it is the time of year again when the country’s biggest regional commercial radio station, Gagasi FM, kicks off its 2020/21 season.

So here’s what’s happening at the KwaZulu-Natal radio station. The six-to-six weekday offering has done exceptionally well in the past year so to ensure consistency and unlocking of further growth, the six-to-six on-air team will remained unchanged but for the addition of DJ Lab as content producer to The Uprising Breakfast Show on a full time basis. Lab has been working with the show in an acting capacity over the past few months.

“Despite forced changes in some of our prime time shows over the past year, we maintain a solid show offering which has also been well received by our audience,” said says programme manager, Mimi Kesaris.

The few changes for the new season include the Collen Zondo replacing Mondli Ngcobo on Gagasi Music Sessions (GMS) – Afro on Mondays between 20h00 and 22h00.

DJ Vumar takes over GMS – Dance on Tuesdays between 20h00 and 22h00. DJ Vumar will also continue with his trademark Saturday show, The Fix with Nolwazi Magwaza, who now also joins him on Trendy Sunday between 18h00 and 22h00.

A new and exciting combination sees Sonic teaming up with the mesmerising Zola Zee Lovin on Nayi le Vibe every Friday between 19h00 and 22h00 as well as on Saturday between 16h00 and 19h00. Sphe Live and Hope Mbhele will now co-host The Breakfast Gang Gang on Saturday and Sunday Chill Zone on Sunday. The shows will air from 07h00 – 10h00 and 14h00 – 18h00 respectively.

Over the years the development of fresh talent has been the station’s DNA and this year Gagasi FM welcomes to Harrison Mkhize and Luyanda Khambule. Mkhize will take over the trainee slot on Saturdays and Sundays between 01:00 and 04:00 while Khambule will do Saturdays between 04:00 and 07:00 as well as Sundays between 04:00 and 06:00.

“Our approach for the new season is to retain our core offering while Introducing new and exciting combinations to our weekend shows. We also maintain our long standing tradition of introducing new talent and are confident that Harrison and Luyanda will add value as they develop and grow as Gagasi FM personalities. Our audience can look forward to another exciting year of Gagasi FM,” said Kesaris.

Due to the lockdown, Gagasi FM will not be embarking on its annual #WeGotTalent tour which is aimed at introducing the new season to consumers through on the ground activations. But not all is lost.

Gagasi FM will be launching the exciting online ‘Make The Combos Communicate’ campaign that will be live in all the station’s digital platforms. The campaign will run throughout the month of May and listeners will stand a chance to wine amazing prizes including cash by participating.

