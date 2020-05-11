You FM’s COVID-19 song uses Brenda Fassie’s hit to spread message of hope













North West based commercial radio station You FM has released a Brenda Fassie-inspired COVID-19 awareness song.

The death of legendary and popular pop star Brenda Fassie 16 years ago this month, was commemorated with a production of a COVID-19 song #LockdownWithYou inspired by her song from her debut album ‘Ag Shame Lovey’.

The song was launched by the radio station not only as a tribute to Brenda but to spread the message about COVID-19 and what people need to do to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The song was sung by all of you FM presenters including lead singer Bonolo ‘Beesting’ Molosiwa and produced by Lerothodi ‘Towdee’ Moagi from Morafe, also the host of the station’s hip-hop show.

“Our listeners and South Africans, in general, are expected to adopt new behaviours and lifestyles, which is what inspired the song. It is a reminder that even during stressful times, music is an effective medium to spread a positive message, mobilise and give people the courage and strength to cope with the challenges they face. The Lockdown with You song will deliver the COVID-19 message in an informative yet entertaining way and steers clear from amplifying the doom and gloom,” said Moagi

You FM’s Covid-19 #LockdownWithYou song is packed with high spirits, positive messages, and melodies that resonate with both young and older audiences.

The whole idea began during an on-air conversation with Pat Cash [presenter on breakfast show #YOUandTheBoys] and then evolved into a song with Brenda Fassie’s 1987 hit song ‘Ag Shame Lovey’ being used as the cover.

Listen to the song

The COVID-19 pandemic has seen the nation taking aggressive action against an invisible enemy that threatened our lives. “The Lockdown with You song is not a song for commercial gain but a vehicle to spread the message about what we all need to do during these testing times of the COVID-19 outbreak,” said the station’s CEO, Tebogo Pooe. The song was launched last week as part of the #LockdownWithYou campaign and has received nothing short of love.

You FM has become a credible and relevant source of information to the listeners by using the power of radio to unpack and own the narrative of ‘the new normal’ through the Lockdown With You campaign, a feature that runs across all shows.

Get in touch with You FM account executives for solutions that will keep your brand relevant and moving forward during the lockdown period.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.