Devi Sankaree Govender joins e.tv and eNCA with new show, Devi













eMedia Investments has announced that one of South Africa’s most respected and loved television icons, Devi Sankaree Govender, has found a new broadcast home.

The fearless television journalist, acknowledged for over 27 years of bold and courageous reporting, has landed her own show aptly titled ‘Devi’, airing Friday nights on both e.tv and eNCA.

Using her trademark unique sense of humour and straight-talking approach, Devi will continue to fight the good fight while taking viewers into the lives of a range of extraordinary guests.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created panic and negativity. This show isn’t going to add to the gloom. Instead, my team and I are creating 30 minutes of in your face Friday night television. You will be outraged. You will laugh. You will be inspired while we keep it very real,” said Sankaree Govender.

eMedia Investments COO Antonio Lee said the channels were delighted to welcome Devi to the eMedia family and looked forward to the dynamism she brings to her work. “Devi remains one of the country’s most accomplished journalists and presenters. She will add great value to an already strong line-up on both e.tv and eNCA,” he said.

Utilising her wide range of skills, Sankaree Govender is also working on other projects within the eMedia group. ‘Devi’ will air every Friday night, premiering on e.tv at 6:30 PM and eNCA at 8:30 PM.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.