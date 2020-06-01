East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM pledge R1-million for hunger relief













Kagiso Media, via its radio stations East Coast Radio (ECR) and Jacaranda FM, is giving back to communities in need during the COVID-19 crisis.

A R1-million Kagiso Media Hunger Relief Fund has been created to assist feeding schemes and organisations in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

The board of the media group made the donation on behalf of its companies which (in addition to the radio stations) include sales house Mediamark; specialist publishers JUTA; and film and television production business Urban Brew Studios.

East Coast Radio’s Managing Director Boni Mchunu said it was a trying time for South Africans who are unable to provide for their families.

“The hunger relief campaign is created with the intention to help rebuild our courage and hope for our communities and those in need that can’t afford a meal or groceries during COVID-19. ECR cares about the community and the well-being of our people and we hope that this campaign can assist and provide some sort of relief to the people of South Africa that need it the most,” she said.

East Coast Radio and Jacaranda FM will each use R500 000 to get much-needed aid to their respective communities.

Now more than ever, people in South Africa need food. The coronavirus pandemic has further burdened the millions of people already living in poverty. The latest Statistics SA figures show that 25.2% of the country’s population are living below the food poverty line – with scores of people going to bed hungry.

“Our social conscience compels us to be concerned about the wellbeing of those in need,” said Kagiso Media board member, and Group CEO of owner company Kagiso Tiso Holdings, Paballo Makosholo. “The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened our responsibility and we look forward to making a contribution to our society.”

Jacaranda FM’s managing director Deirdre King added that community was at the heart of what Jacaranda FM is.

“Our community is at the heart of who we are at Jacaranda FM and supporting where we can is part of our DNA as reflected in work we do with Good Morning Angels and other projects. Supporting organisations working tirelessly on the frontline through providing hunger relief and other necessary support needed during COVID-19 is important to us in these uncertain times,” she said.

Both Jacaranda FM and East Coast Radio will reach out to their audiences to help identify organisations that need support. For East Coast Radio nominations, click here.

