John Perlman leaves Kaya FM as station refreshes current affairs line-up













Veteran current affairs broadcaster John Perlman is leaving Kaya FM after 13 years of hosting Today with John Perlman on the ‘Afropolitan’ station.

Perlman’s last show will be on Thursday [2 July] and will be replaced by KayaBizz hosted by Gugulethu Mfuphi, which moves into the 18h00-19h00 slot from Monday -Thursday.

Khaya Sithole, a regular stand-in on Today with John Perlman, will drive the station’s current affairs agenda with a new show on Mondays between 20h00-21h00. Sithole’s show promises to be a new destination for quality reporting and trusted, expert analysis. All the aforementioned changes will come into effect on the 6th of July 2020.

“My time with Kaya FM has been the best 13 years of my career – and some of the best years of my life because working at Kaya has always been more than just a job,” Perlman said.

” Hosting Today with John Perlman has given me a place in a family of big-hearted, hard-working, interesting people. I’ve had the opportunity and the backing to do some memorable radio. And above all I’ve had the joy of engaging with some of the most thoughtful listeners in the country. Thanks for having me.”

Perlman’s aim was to offer listeners high quality discussions and analyses of the stories and issues that make up South African society. As the station’s foremost current affairs host, his knowledge and ability to make the complex and contrary understandable has created immense value for Afropolitan listeners. In his time with the station Perlman’s show has picked up numerous awards and accolades, most recently the best News and Actuality show at the 10th South African Radio Awards.

Kaya FM’s MD Greg Maloka said: “For the past 13 years, John has proven many times over the incredible power and impact of a good, meaningful conversation. His numerous South Africa Radio Awards nominations, four wins and an induction into the Hall of Fame confirm this. An Afropolitan stalwart, John leaves an impeccable record. I am certain his journey will continue to further his great legacy.”

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.