New executive committee at Arena as Andrew Gill appointed CEO













Andrew Gill has been appointed CEO of Arena Holdings. His promotion is part of an executive reshuffle designed to give "additional thrust to the Group's business strategy".

“We are entrusting the leadership of the underlying news and entertainment brands to this capable team, and we look forward to them leading us to higher ground as we build a strong, robust and resilient business for the future,” said Arena Holdings and Lebashe chairman, Tshepo Mahloele.

Gill will be supported by additional internal appointments to the executive level.

Pule Molebeledi takes over responsibility for the Group’s news titles – Sunday Times, Sowetan, Business Day, Financial Mail – as well as magazines, digital products and editorial, events, marketing and subscriptions.

Moshoeshoe Monare will assume responsibility as managing director: operations and corporate services while Debbie McCrum has been appointed as managing director: TV & Entertainment, with responsibility for TV broadcast, TV production, Empire Films, Indigenous Films and Gallo Music.

Linda Yanta has been announced as chief financial officer of Arena Holdings, taking responsibility of the financial function across all divisions of the business.

