Sizwe Dhlomo joins Kaya FM as host of afternoon drive show













Acclaimed broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo is joining Home of the Afropolitan, Kaya FM, as host of the revamped afternoon-drive show, effective 6 July 2020.

“The most fascinating thing about working with Sizwe will be our ability to explore the length and breadth of the Afropolitan’s interest, knowledge and achievements across many disciplines including science, the arts, economics, fashion, current affairs and more,” said managing director, Grego Moloka.

“His handle on music and passion for Africa and the diaspora is yet to be fully experienced. Our focus will be on how we continue to shift the cultural needle with the view of reflection in five years’ time, on how much further we and our people have moved,” Maloka added.

Dhlomo will bring a vast knowledge of current affairs, popular culture and business acumen to the Monday-Thursday show, which will also showcase feel-good and familiar sounds.

Dhlomo started his broadcasting career 15 years ago on MTV where he was selected as the channel’s first African video jockey. From there his trajectory has soared and he is one of South Africa’s most familiar voices and faces in both the radio and television spheres. Some of his notable work includes presenting on SuperSport, forming part of the inaugural Newzroom Afrika team and interviewing Michelle Obama and Bill Gates, to name a few.

“I am very excited to be joining the Kaya FM family!” said Dhlomo. “Working under the tutelage of Greg Maloka is something that I regard as an honour and a privilege. I am looking forward to engaging with Kaya listeners, as we drive the station and our country into the future.”

Kaya FM 95.9 reflects the lives of the predominantly black, urban listener between the ages 25-49 living in Gauteng. The station broadcasts music and talk.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.