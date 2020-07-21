Awards Wrap: Entries open for Royalty Soapie Awards, The Pendorings launch ‘English never loved us’ campaign













Entries open for the Royalty Soapie Awards, two new categories announced

As the curtain rises for 2020 entries into the Royalty Soapie Awards, the even has introduced two new categories.

These are two Recognition Awards namely Social Cohesion, which will be awarded to a soapie production that has demonstrated and/or addressed the most current social affairs/social ills affecting our communities. The second recognition award will be awarded to a Background Actor in a soapie production that has been essential in creating the tone, mood and atmosphere of the soapie scene(s).

“Soapies have taken the educational role as they reflect our daily reality by including storylines that tackle our social ills head-on and challenges South Africans to have tough conversations. The Royalty Soapie Awards would like to recognize the show for their commitment to uplift and encourage Mzansi to do better” said Winnie Ntshaba, founder and CEO of RSAs.

Ntshaba continues to say, “The Background Actor Award is the beginning of the journey to opening the industry by showing appreciation to those that play a vital part in the background”.

Entries close at midnight on 30 July. Production companies can submit their online entries on www.royaltysa.com.

The Pendoring Awards are back: English never loved us

The Pendoring Awards have released key dates for the 2020 year, and another blistering campaign to drive home the need for and celebration of indigenous languages in advertising.

With a 20% increase in entries, the highest number of Zulu language entries since inception, and an endorsement from Unesco (The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) in 2019, the 2020, 25th anniversary of the celebration of all indigenous languages could not be more important.

“Work is judged by people who speak the language of your entry, who get the nuances, and who don’t need concepts or lines to be explained, or explain to others,” sayid Pendoring general manager, Eben Keun. “As we deal with Covid-19 and we have seen the importance of language and communication become critical and life-saving, it is a watershed year for advertising and languages, inclusivity and diversity.”

Watch this space for the campaign English never loved us conceptualised by Pendoring 2019 Prestigious Umpetha winners – Sanele Ngubane, Thule Ngcese, Rosemary Mabasa and Carl Willoughby of TBWA Hunt Lascaris. “Only 8.4% of South Africans speak English at home. If you speak English as a second or third or even ninth language you’ve had moments in your life when English has run out without warning. One minute you’re speaking out through your nose, the next you’re suddenly out of English bundles and switching back to your mother tongue for protection. English will show you flames. That’s why we say: English never loved us.”

The deadline for entries on www.pendoring.co.za is Friday, 25 September.

FNB named as the most valuable banking brand third year in a row

The latest 2020 Brand Finance Africa Annual Survey has named FNB as the most valuable banking brand for the third year in a row. The FNB brand has been valued at R23.9 billion.

“Being named as the most valuable banking brand in the country three years consecutively reflects our dedication to building and delivering the best contextual and digital banking solutions possible. It’s great to see that our customers can rely and fall back on a brand they can trust, especially when it comes to their banking needs,” said Faye Mfikwe, FNB chief marketing officer.

According to the report, the Covid-19 pandemic could see South Africa’s top 50 most valuable brands lose up to 15% of brand value cumulatively. This is a drop of over R65 billion in brand value across the top 50 most valuable brands compared to the earlier valuation as at 1 January 2020.

She adds that, “From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic we looked at Cashflow Relief solutions to assist both our customers and entrepreneurs. Our aim was to ensure that our customers could maintain their financial affairs during this uncertain time. Our multi-channel digital approach helped customers continue managing their day-to-day-banking, investing, credit and insurance needs from home during the lockdown.”

Old Mutual ranked among SA’s most valuable brands

Old Mutual has been ranked as one of South Africa’s oldest, most recognised and most valuable brands, taking fifth place in this year’s Brand Finance South Africa 50 Report on the country’s 50 leading brands. It is also the only insurer to make it into the Top 10 ranking.

The 2020 report shows that Old Mutual has moved up three places with a current brand value in excess of R 20.2 billion. Old Mutual’s brand value has increased by R2.7 billion (15.4%) since 2019 despite tough trading conditions exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ultimately, our brand value is the result of the trust that customers place in us as well as the employees that deliver on our promises. This is a fitting achievement as we mark our 175th anniversary this year. The key to Old Mutual’s success is being resolute on our purpose of championing mutually positive futures every day,” said Andisa Ntsubane, interim chief marketing officer at Old Mutual.

INMA creates global Young Professionals Awards competition

The International News Media Association (INMA) has announced a global young professionals awards competition that will spotlight outstanding achievement by rising stars in the news industry.



The 30 Under 30 Awards will identify 30 young professionals under the age of 30 who have demonstrated outstanding achievement and career potential. They will:

• Have unique insights into innovation.

• A demonstrated ability to influence peers.

• Management skills in their field.

• Be knowledge-hungry, a team player, and have an entrepreneurial spirit.

The INMA competition is open to those under the age of 30 as of 1 September 2020. Deadline to apply or nominate is Friday, 31 July. The application fee is free. More information here.

D&AD Announce 213 Pencil Winners for New Blood Awards 2020

One of the winning entries

D&AD has revealed the Pencil winners for this year’s New Blood Awards, the organisation’s annual awards programme which celebrates emerging creative talent. The announcement coincides with the New Blood Digital Festival which took place from 6-10 July).

Since 1980, New Blood has championed and inspired emerging creatives as they prepare to enter the workforce. 2020 marks 40 years since the launch of the programme, and the anniversary comes at a particularly significant moment for the creative sector, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to affect educational institutions and creative businesses. It is now more important than ever to give emerging creatives access to essential learning content and live updates on job opportunities in the ever-changing industry landscape.

Emerging creatives were invited to respond to a series of creative briefs set by a wide range of global brands: Audible, Barclays, BBC, Burger King, Connect4Climate & World Bank Group, Durex, giffgaff, Google & HMCT, HSBC, Intel, Lego, Martini, Nike, Penguin, Rare & Xbox, The Case for Her & Teen Vogue, Twitter, Vbat & Superunion and Yula.

Covering wide-ranging disciplines including advertising, branding, typography, experiential and game design, the briefs were designed to provide new talent the experience of working on client briefs that tackled both commercial challenges and social issues. Each brief was supported by learning content designed to help students to transition from education into employment.

213 Pencils were awarded for outstanding work, including 2 Black Pencils, the most prestigious creative accolade. D&AD also awarded 1 White, 39 Yellow, 43 Graphite and 128 Wood Pencils to new creatives this year in recognition of their exceptional creative potential. For information on all of the Pencil winning entries, please see the D&AD website.

