The Citizen acquires two more websites













[PRESS OFFICE] During these uncertain times, when some media owners were compelled to close down established titles, we are proud to announce that The Citizen has not only acquired the all4women.co.za, but also livingandloving.co.za.

This is good news for readers and advertisers alike. Not only can loyal audiences still read their favourite online magazines, but The Citizen’s established online offering now extends to a very powerful parenting platform as well as a phenomenal female-centred lifestyle offering to convey advertisers’ brand and/or product messages.

About All4Women

All4Women is a destination website for South African women to explore the latest issues, trends, events and insights affecting their lives. It is the go-to guide for women at all stages of their lives – including mothers – who want to stay informed, inspired and entertained. We share relatable reads and offer budget-friendly advice and practical solutions that add value to mothers’ busy lives.

About Living & Loving

South Africa’s trusted authority on pregnancy and motherhood, Living & Loving offers sound, balanced information and advice and a warm, inspiring approach to the many challenges, and joys, of modern parenting.

The group’s parenting offering comprises three excellent platforms: Parenty on citizen.co.za, Living & Loving and All4Women’s parenting pillar. All4Women synergises well with The Citizen’s online lifestyle offering, adding a female flavour to the otherwise male-biased news environment.

While the individual components of these authoritative websites offer one advertising vehicle, they still maintain their own, unique tone of voice, speaking to very specific audiences, at the same time complementing each other in perfect synergy.

It is The Citizen’s vision to take these websites to new heights, meeting the needs of their respective audiences, and giving advertisers the opportunity to partner with our expert editorial teams.

MEET THE TEAM

FARRAH FRANCIS: LIFESTYLE EDITOR AND MANAGING EDITOR, PARENTY

Farrah Francis (Saville) is a new mom, whose journey into motherhood began with a preemie baby in the ICU. This journalist, writer and editor is passionate about writing and is currently working on a new book about women. A feminist with a penchant for anything spicy and a love of all things décor, long phone chats with friends and an occasional night out on the town, has returned from a whirl-wind stay in the Middle East. She the recipient of numerous journalism awards including Editor of the Year.

Farrah is supported by a formidable team of content contributors writing for Parenty.

SASHA WYATT-MINTER: EDITOR, ALL4WOMEN

Sasha is the editor of www.all4women.co.za and is passionate about travel, food and wine. She is also the mom of a teenage daughter, a fan of ‘good enough parenting’ and loves to share stories that empower and inspire other women who are also juggling work, family, home and finding a bit of ‘me-time’ in the chaos.

Sasha has a well-rounded team of experts writing for All4Women.

SONYA NAUDÉ: EDITOR, LIVING & LOVING

A respected, award-winning journalist and editor, Sonya Naudé has wealth of knowledge and experience in print, and the media publishing industry in general.

She started her career in journalism as a newspaper reporter and photographer on a community newspaper, the Springs & Brakpan Advertiser, and was recognized for her reporting with a local industry award for Enterprising Journalism.

Keen to explore journalism beyond the newsroom, she then moved into corporate communications as an in-house journalist, and later, editor for Anglo American Corporation. Here she won numerous industry awards for both journalism and editing, including an award for Best In-house Magazine of the Year by the South African Association of Industrial Editors.

In 1994, Sonya was appointed as Associate Editor on South Africa’s first international health and anti-ageing magazine, Longevity. She was also the title’s Beauty Editor, and received a Mondi and several PICA awards from the Magazine and Print Association of SA for her health and beauty articles.

She was appointed Editor of Longevity in 2002.

During Sonya’s editorship of Longevity, which spanned almost 10 years, she launched an Afrikaans translation of the magazine. She also edited a quarterly parenting publication, called Little People, which earned her a PICA award for Innovative Publishing.

Between 2011 and 2014, she consulted as a freelance editor for Sun International and Liberty Life, MIMS, the medical publishing division of Arena Holdings, and wrote articles for a number of women’s lifestyle magazines including Destiny and Woman and Home.

In 2014 she was appointed by Caxton Magazines as Editor of Living & Loving.

Sonya has been a judge for numerous industry journalism and magazine publishing awards, including Chief Judge for the Writing Category for the PICA Awards, the Pfizer Mental Health Awards in 2013 and 2014, and the SA Mommy Blogger Awards in 2018 and the SA Parenting Blogger Awards, in 2019.

Sonya holds a BA degree in Communications and English from the University of South Africa.

She is married with two children and enjoys yoga, cooking and discovering new places.

XANET SCHEEPERS: DIGITAL EDITOR, LIVING & LOVING

Xanet is an award-winning journalist and Living & Loving’s digital editor. She has won numerous awards for her health and wellness articles and was a finalist for the Discovery Journalist of the Year in 2009 and again in 2011 for the Discovery Best Health Consumer Reporting and Feature Writing category. She is responsible for Living & Loving’s online presence across social media channels and makes sure our moms have fresh, interesting and informative articles to read every day.

CONTACT DETAILS

For digital advertising, please contact Roland Ellis (Digital Advertising Sales Manager): rolande@citizen.co.za or 071 255 2188

For any other information, please contact:

Zarko Jevtic (Marketing Manager)

Tel: 010 492 5233

Email: zarkoj@citizen.co.za

Related Articles:

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.