I have experienced two major economic downturns in my sales career: the financial crises in 2007/2008 and the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, and the fallout since.

Looking at both these periods, it is clear the approach to holding the team steady was essentially the same. The difference with the ‘Covid years’ is that we had to be truly agile because the environment was so unpredictable. Trends went out the window and we had to think on our feet and adjust daily.

My favourite saying in tough times is, ‘Keep on keeping on’, (borrowed from hot hatha yoga classes).

Since the Covid-19 fallout, and with continued challenging economic times, maintaining a high-performing sales team is more crucial than ever.

The key to success lies in adapting strategies to ensure the sales team remains motivated, efficient, and resilient. The following points summarise the approach taken:

Optimising the sales team structure

Assess the team’s structure. Ensure that roles and responsibilities are clearly defined and aligned with the company’s goals. Streamlining your team’s structure can lead to improved performance and better results. Efforts must be deployed where the best ROI lies.

Analyse sales data to optimise performance

This can help identify areas for improvement and ensure informed decisions are made. As Peter Drucker stated, “What gets measured gets managed.” By analysing sales data, individuals can optimise their performance and focus on the most profitable activities.

Prioritise prospecting

In a tough economy, prospecting becomes even more critical. The team must be encouraged to continuously seek new opportunities and to expand their customer base. Bold prospecting is essential for sales success. Prospecting is the hardest part of a salesperson’s role and formal time needs to be set aside for it to happen.

Give practical guidance and be empathetic

In times of crisis, the sales team need clear, actionable guidance. This includes setting realistic goals, providing effective sales tools, and offering regular training. Practical guidance empowers the team to navigate challenges and achieve their targets. Creating a supportive environment is crucial. Show empathy and understanding for the challenges the team faces. Supportive leaders can significantly boost team morale and motivation. It is tempting for senior management to blame sales when thing get tough. Just don’t!

Self-motivation and initiative

Foster a culture of self-motivation and initiative. Encourage each team member to take ownership of their goals and proactively seek solutions to challenges. As the saying goes, “Motivation is what gets you started. Habit is what keeps you going.”

Deepen current client relationships

In uncertain times, nurturing existing client relationships is vital. The entire organisation, as well as sales, needs to deepen these connections by providing exceptional service and understanding clients’ evolving needs. Clients are experiencing the same challenges and need to be met with compassion and flexibility. Partnership is key.

Introduce play and light-hearted activities

Incorporate fun and light-hearted activities into the daily and weekly sales routine. This can help reduce stress, foster team bonding, and maintain a positive atmosphere. Doom and gloom and constant negative pressure create a downward spiral.

Ensure appropriate reward and recognition

Recognise and reward your team’s efforts and achievements. This not only boosts morale, but also motivates them to continue performing at their best. Salespeople are the first to feel negative economic effects if they are on a commission-based system. In my view, this needs to be compensated for by the organisation to bring stability to the team.

Encourage and support collaboration within the team

Promote a collaborative culture where team members support and learn from each other. Collaboration can lead to innovative solutions and a more cohesive team.

In conclusion, maintaining a high-performing sales team in a tough economy requires a blend of strategy, support, and motivation. By optimising the team’s structure, focusing on data-driven decision-making, and fostering a positive, collaborative environment, you can navigate economic challenges and emerge stronger.

“Coming together is a beginning, staying together is progress, and working together is success.” ~ Henry Ford.