The SABC has partnered with Vodacom South Africa to expand access to the FIFA World Cup 2026 through affordable data offerings on the SABC Plus streaming platform.

The game-changing partnership brings together the network and the national broadcaster, reinforcing a shared commitment to ensuring public service content is universally accessible

The collaboration will allow Vodacom customers to stream live FIFA World Cup coverage and access on-demand content on SABC Plus at specially discounted data rates, reducing connectivity costs for viewers across the country.

Through Vodacom’s network and digital platforms, SABC Plus users will be able to purchase dedicated streaming bundles via *135# and other Vodacom digital channels, making it easier to follow every match, highlight and key moment of the tournament while on the move.

The partners said the initiative is aimed at ensuring broader access to public service content, regardless of viewers’ location or economic circumstances.

The partnership combines South Africa’s national broadcaster with the country’s leading mobile network operator in a joint effort to make one of the world’s biggest sporting events more accessible to local audiences.