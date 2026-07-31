AI use differs by newsroom model. Reuters, the BBC and The Guardian deploy AI according to their funding, editorial values and business priorities.

Reuters uses AI for speed. Automation accelerates financial reporting, but journalists verify all AI-generated content before publication.

The BBC prioritises oversight. AI supports summaries, editing and translation, with mandatory human review and clear AI content labels.

The Guardian limits AI to support tasks. AI assists with transcription, document analysis and alt text under strict editorial oversight, never replacing journalists.

Trust remains the competitive advantage. Effective AI adoption depends on balancing speed with accuracy, transparency, human oversight and editorial integrity. *

A labour dispute erupted at The Guardian’s London headquarters in December 2024, with nearly 500 journalists going on strike to protest the proposed sale of the Guardian-owned Observer.

With the newsroom hobbled, the British publication’s management allegedly deployed generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and Claude to suggest headlines and write descriptions of photos for people using screen readers. The National Union of Journalists cried foul, calling this move a clear attempt to undermine collective bargaining.

As media and communication scholars, we saw the outrage over management’s alleged use of AI during the strike – the details of which the outlet’s management has disputed – as more than routine wrangling over adherence to labor law.

Accuracy and bias

The incident showed how AI is becoming integrated into daily news work through translation, interview transcription, research, writing and audience analytics. At the same time, the incorporation of AI in newsrooms has raised new worries about accuracy and bias.

In our recent research, we examined how three different media outlets – Reuters, the BBC and The Guardian – were deploying AI in their workflows.

We conducted a comparative case study, analysing public documents published through 2025, including official AI policy statements, editorial guidelines, trial reports and industry presentations.

We found that there is no single story about AI’s integration into newsrooms. Instead, the way the technology is used appears to reflect the funding, values and mission of each outlet.

Speed as market strategy

Reuters is a global wire service that syndicates news to other outlets.

Its coverage of financial markets and other fast-moving sectors, such as foreign exchange trading and corporate earnings, means that even a 30-second delay in reporting a central bank decision or a market-moving news event could cost traders significant sums of money.

For this reason, the company has heavily incorporated AI to speed up its workflow.

For example, the newsroom uses an AI tool the company developed called Lynx Insight to analyze financial data in real time, and another internal tool, Fact Genie, to process corporate press releases.

Thanks to these tools, Reuters has expanded its earnings coverage and can publish some breaking financial alerts in just six to eight seconds, turning what was once a race measured in minutes into one measured in seconds.

Reuters sees automation as a way to produce more content for different markets. Operating at speed, however, makes accuracy all the more challenging.

Reuters acknowledges that AI tools can introduce factual errors and requires its journalists to verify any AI-generated claims before publication. In other words, the high volume of AI-generated news alerts does not preclude editors from checking them for accuracy before they go live.

While speed always comes with risks, Reuters may also be well positioned to manage them because financial markets provide an immediate feedback loop, with traders quickly identifying and reacting to incorrect information. The same approach, however, could create greater challenges in political or investigative journalism, where errors may not become apparent for days, months or even years.

AI with guardrails

The BBC operates under a clear system of accountability. The publicly funded U.K. broadcaster depends on editorial impartiality for its credibility. Unchecked automation could put this core value at risk.

As a result, the BBC has taken a cautious approach to AI integration. Its main AI tools – At a Glance and BBC Style Assist – are used for tasks such as summarizing long articles and reformatting local news stories to match the BBC’s house style.

At a Glance creates bullet-point summaries of existing articles, while BBC Style Assist helps edit regional stories in the broadcaster’s signature style and voice.

Rewriting a story to match BBC house style can take about 30 minutes, and BBC Style Assist is designed to cut that time down substantially. The outlet also uses AI translation tools to reach audiences in Poland, Hungary and Romania.

No AI-assisted story is published until a journalist reviews and approves it, a step that reflects the BBC’s emphasis on accountability. The BBC has acknowledged the limits of AI in its current form, publishing a study with the European Broadcasting Union in October 2025 showing that AI assistants misrepresented news content – through faulty sourcing, fabricated details or outdated information – 45% of the time.

Rather than downplaying such findings, the BBC published them in an article on its media center and went on to create AI labels – a hexagon icon paired with the phrase “How we used AI” – that now appear at the top of content.

Principles before profit

When we conducted our research, The Guardian had an AI policy that barred the use of generative AI tools to create text or images intended for direct publication outside of exceptional and specific circumstances.

But in March 2026, The Guardian updated its guidance. The revised policy now permits limited use of generative AI for tasks such as suggesting alt text for images, analysing parliamentary documents or transcribing audio into text, provided the tool aligns with The Guardian’s editorial standards, is subject to human oversight and receives explicit permission from a senior editor.

“Our approach to generative AI framework is designed to support our journalists’ expertise, never replace it,” the outlet told The Conversation. “Our journalists are always accountable for the journalism they create, and use of these tools requires absolute rigour and responsibility.”

Ownership model

In our view, The Guardian’s ownership model helps support a more cautious approach to AI. The outlet has been structured as a trust since 1936 to safeguard the paper’s editorial independence. There are no shareholders or sole owners. The outlet relies heavily on voluntary reader contributions in order to remain free to read.

This reader-funded model helps insulate The Guardian from commercial and political influence, allowing it to prioritize long-term editorial independence over short-term gains. Its principles on AI are clear: Any use of AI must help readers and respect both the public interest and creators’ rights.

When the paper’s management locked horns with workers during the 2024 strike, many staffers saw the use of AI to cut costs or counter labor actions as a betrayal of these principles. The incident highlighted the conflict that can occur when an organization’s values clash with pressures to keep things running.

Why this matters beyond the newsroom

Reuters, the BBC and The Guardian each take a different approach to journalism, revealing unique ideas about the role of news in a democracy.

In our view, Reuters is more prone to view journalism as a business. The BBC is more likely to treat it as a public good. The Guardian’s approach to journalism is intertwined with its long-term values.

For these reasons, we argue that AI won’t uniformly change the news industry. No matter where it’s deployed, the time reporters and editors spend verifying AI’s accuracy can create what we call a “verification tax,” which can lessen the technology’s value. If newsroom staffers spend more time correcting chatbot errors than writing their own stories, the technology ends up being more trouble than it’s worth.

That said, the technology will likely accelerate differences already underway. Commercial news organizations will use more automation. Public broadcasters will include more human oversight. And independent outlets will focus more on stories written and reported wholly by people.

In the future, we think the most influential and successful newsrooms will not necessarily be the fastest or have the best AI tools. Instead, they will be those that use the technology wisely, balancing speed with accuracy, treating workers fairly, and protecting the trust and integrity that make journalism a valuable resource.

This article has been updated to include The Guardian’s dispute of the claims surrounding AI use during the 2024 strike.

* Summary created by AI

Erik P. Bucy, Regents Professor of Strategic Communication, Texas Tech University and Milad Jalalian Ebrahimi, Researcher, Texas Tech University

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.