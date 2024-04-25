The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: inDrive celebrates success of ‘Layita Khayelitsha’ campaign with installation of 75 solar lights

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has unveiled the installation of 75 solar lights in Khayelitsha. This marked the success of the company’s ‘Layita Khayelitsha’ campaign, dedicated to bringing light, enhancing safety, and igniting hope within the Khayelitsha community, this initiative has achieved remarkable success thanks to the unwavering support of South Africans.

From 24 November 2023 to 31 January 2024, inDrive, in collaboration with the non-profit organisation LightUp, embarked on a mission to address the challenges posed by inadequate street lighting and frequent power outages in Khayelitsha.

Spearheaded by the exclusive track ‘Layita Khayelitsha’, crafted in partnership with Amapiano sensation Khanyisa Jaceni, music producer/DJ Ice Beats Slide, and Sbuda Maleather, the campaign harnessed the power of music to drive community engagement. With each stream of the song on popular platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, and Beatport, progress toward a brighter and safer future was made possible.

Vincent Lilane, Business Development Representative at inDrive, Southern Africa, remarked, “Our ‘Layita Khayelitsha’ campaign embodies our commitment to social justice by striving for equity and safety within the communities we serve. Contributing to a project that directly impacts the lives of the Khayelitsha community fills us with immense pride.”

The campaign surpassed all expectations, resulting in the installation of 75 street solar lights, surpassing the initial target of 50. Remarkably, each light represents 2000 streams of ‘Layita Khayelitsha’, demonstrating the profound impact of collective action and community support.

People moves

Oliver Dickson joins SABC News on new seminal show Democracy30

This year South Africa’s hard-fought-for democracy is turning 30 years old. For many, the start of South Africa’s democracy feels like it was just yesterday and for many it feels like a lifetime ago.

SABC News recently announced in its new channel line-up that it will launch a seminal show, Democracy30, which will take stock of the last 30 years and that renowned broadcaster and SAfm radio host Oliver Dickson will be the host of the show.

“It is an absolute no brainer that we all collectively engage in sober, reflective and honest conversations about the highs and lows of our democracy and the learnings, complexities and tenacity that it has come with. I’m incredibly honoured and excited to have been given the opportunity to steer that conversation” said Dickson

Dickson will be hosting a variety of guests on a weekly basis including many of the architects of South Africa’s democracy.

“Being 30 years old myself, I am a product of our democracy so in many ways while I will be taking stock of our democracy, it will feel like I am taking stock of my own life since birth” adds Dickson

The show will be launched on the eve Freedom Day, 26 April on Morning Live broadcasting live from Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, thereafter the show will air every Sunday at 20:00 on SABC News Channel 404.

WOO President Tom Goddard extends leadership

World Out of Home Organization President Tom Goddard has agreed to stay on in the role for a further period. Goddard had announced his intention to step down but has agreed to stay on at the WOO board’s request. The WOO board has 12 members representing Out of Home media owners and national associations across the world.

WOO Vice-President Jeremy Male, CEO of OUTFRONT Media, says: “Tom has played a major part in transforming WOO into the world-leading trade association it has become but there is still much to do as we spread our wings into all corners of the world and continue the fight to establish OOH as the pre-eminent broadcast medium in a digital world. He is the right person to carry us forward.”

Goddard says: “After a long discussion with the board we have decided that now is not the appropriate time to change the leadership of WOO as there is still much to do, building on the firm foundations we have put in place since the formation of WOO in 2019. I would like to thank the board for their support and assure our rapidly growing number of members* worldwide that we will continue to help them build an even bigger and better industry in the coming years.”

Maharaj Appointed CEO of Motorsport South Africa

The Board of Motorsport South Africa (MSA) has announced the forthcoming departure of its CEO, Adrian Scholtz, toward the end of 2024 as he will have reached the end of his term-limited contract with the company.

In a strategic move to ensure continuity and expertise within the organisation, Vic Maharaj, currently serving as MSA’s sporting services manager, has been appointed as CEO and will also join the MSA Board.

Maharaj, who has been with MSA since 2019, brings a wealth of experience to his new role. A graduate of the University of KwaZulu Natal with a degree in mechanical engineering, Maharaj’s extensive background in motorsport, including managerial roles in both South Africa and Europe, positions him well for the challenges of leading MSA. Additionally, his involvement in regulatory aspects of motorsport further strengthens his suitability for the CEO position.

Business moves

Red & Yellow expands to Dubai

The Red & Yellow Creative School of Business (Red & Yellow) and the Loerie Awards have presented Loeries Learning, a ground-breaking online education platform aimed at empowering professionals in the advertising industry.

The launch of Loeries Learning in Dubai is the latest international expansion of the Red & Yellow brand, and represents a convergence of two powerhouses: Red & Yellow, South Africa’s leading authority in creative business education, and The Loeries, Africa and the Middle East’s premier brand communications festival. This collaboration is posed to redefine the landscape of advertising education by exporting South Africa’s innovative approaches to a global audience.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of Loeries Learning,” said Preetesh Sewraj, CEO of The Loeries. “This partnership with Red & Yellow signifies our commitment to advancing the skills and expertise of professionals across Africa and the Middle East. With Loeries Learning, professionals will have access to industry-leading online short courses curated by seasoned experts, ensuring they stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of brand communications”.

Mediamark Digital exclusively appointed to represent ‘The Podcast & Chill Network’

Mediamark Digital has been announced as the exclusive partner for The Podcast & Chill Network, adding to the sales house’s growing and diverse audio portfolio and making Mediamark the largest Digital Audio media owner in South Africa. The South African based podcast network produces a range of podcast and vodcast content for loyal audience tuning into their favourite podcasts each week.

“The Podcast and Chill Network partnership solidifies Mediamark’s position in the industry as one of the top media sales houses for quality podcasts, at scale. The nature of the audience and the broad range of opportunities for brands to engage with them is unique, and massively exciting, bringing the opportunity to creatively reach what we believe is the next generation of social influencers,” explains Mark Botha, head of digital at Mediamark.

The Podcast & Chill Network currently boasts 3.3 million weekly views and 2.3 million unique users. What began with one premiere podcast in 2018, has grown into a network of over five weekly podcasts, produced by some of South Africa’s top entertainers.

Connect scores Woolworths account

As of 1 April 2024, Connect fully manages the above-the-line media strategy, planning and buying for Woolworths across all its business units, including fashion, beauty, home and foods.

“Connect has successfully built a client base of some of South Africa’s most loved brands, and we were very excited for an opportunity to pitch on a brand with the stature of Woolworths,” said Martin MacGregor, M&C Saatchi Group Partner: Media.

Marvin Kgasoane, MD of Connect Johannesburg, said: “Partnering with Woolworths, a 93-year-old retail company with over 700 retail stores in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa is hugely exciting for us. As a media agency, we are proud of our independent and innovative approach to media, and winning Woolworths is recognition that our approach is what clients are looking for as they navigate the complex media landscape of 2024.”

“Woolworths is keenly focused on driving growth to deliver both customer and shareholder value. Anchored in quality, integrity and innovation, we are confident Connect share both our ambition and our values, and look forward to a potent and prosperous partnership,” says Kate Fordyce, Chief Marketing Officer at Woolworths.

Connect will work in very close collaboration with Woolworths’ internal Creative and Digital Agency.

UJ and Razor come together to reframe the future skills landscape for Strategic Communicators

Razor PR, the globally award-winning public relations and reputation management agency of M&C Saatchi Group South Africa, and the University of Johannesburg (UJ) have agreed to a multi-year partnership to address the future skills needed by strategic communications graduates entering the working world.

As part of this agreement, Razor will provide select graduate placement opportunities for top students in the Strategic Communication Honours programme. In addition, the agreement is geared toward helping enhance the University’s Applied Strategic Communication Honours Module.

“We all accept that we don’t yet know the jobs we will need to deliver on in the future. But we can’t wait to figure out what solutions we can co-create. We need to work together to reframe and refocus what the specific skill needs should be. At its heart, this is a partnership geared at closing the divide between the academic world and the working world as we get ready for this future,” said Dustin Chick, partner & managing director at Razor PR.

Under the terms of the MoU, both Razor and UJ will engage in academic cooperation and collaboration through internships, job shadowing, teaching and learning programmes, research and development initiatives, as well as student and lecturer programmes.

Iconic Collective rebrands as Point Iconic

Strategic, creative and digital transformation agency Iconic Collective announced its official rebrand to Point Iconic. The move signifies more than just a new name; it represents a refined focus on the company’s core values and a commitment to delivering exceptional service and strategic solutions to its clients.

Mitch Bowker, Point’s chief creative officer (Acting), explained, “This change reflects our dedication to enhancing our brand identity and better aligning it with our values and the Point brand.”

This strategic move combines the strengths of both brands to create a more powerful entity. Operational efficiencies will result from streamlining processes and shared resources, leveraging existing marketing channels, customer databases, and distribution networks. Iconic Collective’s existing customers will also have access to Point’s broader offerings.

The group has a presence in 26 locations across Africa and the Middle East.

Red Ribbon Communications elevates brand recognition in the renewable energy sector

Red Ribbon Communications has achieved a significant milestone through its successful collaboration with Rubicon, a leading South African sustainable technology provider. The strategic partnership has not only solidified Red Ribbon’s position as an expert in providing PR services to renewable energy solutions but has also affirmed Rubicon’s position at the forefront of the industry.

“At Red Ribbon, we pride ourselves on our ability to leverage cutting-edge PR strategies to elevate brands like Rubicon in the tech and renewable energy space,” said Ronelle Bester, founder and account director at Red Ribbon Communications. “As an agency, we commit to driving positive change in the sustainable energy sector through strategic PR initiatives.”

Throughout their collaboration, Red Ribbon’s proactive approach led to an impressive editorial reach of 19.9 million, surpassing industry competitors and amplifying Rubicon’s share of voice in the market..

NPL elevates the game: Official supplement partner of the Emirates Lions & Toyota Cheetahs

Nutritional Performance Labs has announced its latest stride in the realm of elite sports partnerships. After cementing its status as the official supplement partner of the Emirates Lions in July 2023, NPL now extends its #YellowArmy alliance to include the revered Toyota Cheetahs.

In a groundbreaking move, NPL is not just joining forces with these rugby powerhouses; it’s redefining the narrative around sports supplements. Each month, NPL supplies a tailored selection of products to both teams, accompanied by essential training aids such as water bottles, racks, cooler boxes, and warm-up shirts. These products, meticulously designed to enhance endurance, facilitate recovery, and elevate performance, are safe for professional athletes of varying ages.

ISUZU fuels the 2024 IRONMAN African Championships event in Nelson Mandela Bay

ISUZU Motors South Africa, as the title sponsor of IRONMAN South Africa, takes immense pride in championing a diverse and accomplished assembly of athletes and individuals participating in the forthcoming IRONMAN event on 19 November.

The Nelson Mandela Bay leg of the competition kicks off a rigorous series of IRONMAN challenges to be held in Durban and Mossel Bay during the year.

Ziphindiwe Ngcobo, department executive: marketing at ISUZU, conveyed her excitement about the brand’s participation in the 2024 IRONMAN African Championships: “Having maintained this partnership for the past 16 years, we are thrilled to be part of this exciting event, which is on our home turf. Both the IRONMAN and ISUZU brands embody the spirit of being BOLD BEYOND HUMAN, recognising the resilience of everyday individuals who courageously push their limits to tackle such a significant physical and mental challenge.”

Salesforce introduces trusted AI and automation capabilities for public sector

Salesforce has announced Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service, including CRM, trusted AI, and data capabilities to help government employees automate administrative tasks and provide faster service to constituents.

Built on the Einstein 1 platform, public sector organisations can now quickly and easily generate case reports, capture real-time call transcriptions, and document and format case interactions, all in a single offering.

BCG estimates that generative AI could unlock a $1.75 trillion productivity opportunity annually across many functions and levels of government. However, 62% of IT decision makers across industries, including those in the public sector, feel their organisation’s data systems are not ready to leverage AI.

Public Sector Einstein 1 for Service offers government contact centre agents and case managers trusted conversational and generative AI, enabling them to be more productive and efficient.

Making moves

Applications open for fourth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme

The Association for Communication and Advertising (ACA) and programme sponsor GIB Insurance are proud to announce the launch of the fourth intake of the ACA Women in Leadership Programme. This groundbreaking initiative aims to champion transformation in the advertising, marketing and communication industry, with a specific focus on promoting gender equality and empowering women to drive meaningful change.

The programme is open to all women working in marketing and communications at the mid-management level and above and is designed to facilitate personal and institutional efforts towards doing the right thing. By embracing and celebrating the value of previously marginalised and minority groupings based on race, gender, class, age, sexual identity, religion, culture, and ethnicity, we can collectively create a more inclusive and diverse industry.

The programme takes a holistic approach to personal and professional development. It incorporates contextual strategy and personal mastery sessions, supplemented by coaching groups led by professional coaches. These sessions will enable participants to refocus on themselves and establish the necessary foundations to unlock their full leadership potential.

“It’s been well documented that diversity in leadership teams improves their effectiveness so there should really be no barrier to women excelling in our industry. While women are very well represented up to mid managerial level, there does seem to be a drop in the transition to senior leadership. This is what we hope this programme will help correct. We encourage women who feel they could benefit from this program to apply. As they grow, so does the industry,” says Gillian Rightford, Interim Executive Director at the ACA.

To apply for the Women in Leadership Programme, prospective candidates must send their completed application forms via email to sne@acasa.co.za by no later than 17h00 on 10 May 2024.

The Association of African Exhibition Organisers partners with the Event Greening Forum to drive sustainable practices across the industry

As the African population rapidly increases, expected to nearly double from 1.3 to 2.5 billion by 2050[1], the demand for secure jobs and a sustainable future will increase in tandem.

In recognition of Earth Day, and the importance of advocating for sustainable measures across sectors considering the anticipated growth for the African continent, the Association of African Exhibition Organisers (AAXO) proudly announces its partnership with the Event Greening Forum (EGF), a leading advocate for sustainable event management.

“As a collaborative platform representing exhibition organisers across Africa, AAXO is committed to promoting industry growth and development, and this strategic collaboration aims to foster sustainability measures and education within the exhibition sector across Africa,” said Devi Paulsen-Abbott, chairperson of AAXO.

The EGF is a registered non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable event management, emphasising the triple bottom line of people, planet, and prosperity. “

The partnership with EGF underscores AAXO’s dedication to fostering sustainable practices within the exhibition sector,

Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels Assists With R150,000 Donation to Pretoria-Based Skills Development Centre

New Hope School, a beacon of hope and education for children with special needs in Pretoria, is set to receive a generous donation of R150 000 from Jacaranda FM‘s Good Morning Angels initiative. The donation, facilitated by Power Build and supported by Jacaranda FM, will contribute towards the construction of a much-needed Skills Development Centre at New Hope School.

Despite the school’s impressive 100% matriculation record over the past seven years, there remains a critical gap in post-school support for many learners. The new Skills Development Centre aims to address this gap by providing after-school training and stimulation, enabling school leavers to acquire valuable skills and pursue sustainable careers.

The initiative, spearheaded by New Hope School’s community, has already made significant progress, with the centre’s construction well underway. However, the project remains a massive financial undertaking, requiring additional support to reach completion.

Armand Feldtmann, MD of Power Build, through Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels initiative saw the incredible work New Hope School has been doing and has generously stepped in to help. Armand explains that Power Build has a commitment to supporting worthy causes and recently hosted a Golf Day to raise funds for those in need of building assistance. To help, Power Build has donated R150 000 of these funds to New Hope School’s Skills Development Centre Building project.

‘Made to Move’ Pavilion added to The Good Life Show

Taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) from 31 May to 2 June, and at the Kyalami International Convention Centre (KICC) from 26 July to 28 July, The Good Life Show has announced its new ‘Made to Move’ feature at the event where all visitors have an exciting opportunity to engage in strength, balance, and mindfulness activities.

Directors of the ‘Made to Move’ programme are Ceri and Lydia Hannan, the husband-and-wife team behind Rockstar Fitness. With over 30 years of experience in the fitness industry, they are curating this feature area to ensure that visitors, while kickstarting their journey to overall well-being, gain maximum benefits and most importantly, have a blast.

The ‘Made to Move’ area will also host a range of the latest fitness gear, trends, and training methods and, in general, provide the perfect platform for those looking to start, restart or revive their personal fitness journey.