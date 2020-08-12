Inspiring SA women share life and business lessons with Facebook













Karabo Poppy Moletsane, Nontokozo Tshabalala and Zinhle Sithebe contributed artwork while women such as Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Nomzamo Mbatha, Bonang Matheba, Mogau Seshoene (The Lazy Makoti), Professor Thuli Madonsela and Catherine Constantinides shared their careers, lives and life lessons this Women’s Month.

Facebook’s ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’ celebrates the positive impact these women have within society and across their respective fields in entertainment, law, retail, beauty and food. Each chapter focuses on an insightful and personal lesson hoping to resonate and inspire the future generations, from how to turn passion into a business, to how a perceived weakness can be a strength.

“Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business has been created to not only hero the women making a positive impact in our society, but to inspire future leaders,” said Nunu Ntshingila, regional director of Facebook Africa.

“These women are making a difference in their communities, from starting social movements that change the world, through to businesses that positively impact their local communities. This Women’s Month, we continue to celebrate the achievements of all women, but also acknowledge the gender entrepreneurship gap and under-representation of women leaders. We hope the stories and life lessons inspire the next generation with possibilities that their futures hold.”

Available as a free download from ISSUU site, a number of printed versions will be made available and distributed by local partner Digify Africa to schools across six provinces in South Africa – Gauteng, Limpopo, Kwa-Zulu Natal, Eastern Cape, Western Cape and North West.

Women featured in ‘Inspiring #Changemakers: Lessons from Life and Business’

Nomzamo Mbatha (actress and philanthropist)

(actress and philanthropist) Mogau Seshoene (chef and author)

(chef and author) Bonang Matheba (media personality and entrepreneur)

(media personality and entrepreneur) Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe (doctor and entrepreneur)

(doctor and entrepreneur) Rabia Ghoor (entrepreneur)

(entrepreneur) Siba Mtongana (chef and entrepreneur)

(chef and entrepreneur) Professor Thuli Madonsela (advocate and academic)

(advocate and academic) Glenda Ramathavha (entrepreneur)

(entrepreneur) Catherine Constantinides (environmentalist and humanitarian)

(environmentalist and humanitarian) Keitumetse Qhali (director, writer, producer)

(director, writer, producer) Reabetswe Ngwane (entrepreneur)

(entrepreneur) Precious Thamaga-Mazibuko (entrepreneur and CEO)

(entrepreneur and CEO) Palesa Mokubung (fashion designer)

