Celebrating 30 Years of SA Home Owner magazine













[PARTNER CONTENT] Pop the champagne corks! SA Home Owner magazine turns 30 this year and is celebrating with its September birthday issue – available now at retail outlets and online at Zinio and Magzter.

For the past three decades, SA Home Owner has been one of South Africa’s leading luxury home and décor magazines. The publication showcases luxury homes across South Africa, and offers décor, trend-watching and lifestyle features, and expert advice on home-related topics.

The high-quality and inspirational magazine brings an innovative publishing mix to its loyal readers and advertisers, and is ideal for anyone looking at building, renovating, planning and decorating. Indeed, it is kept handy by readers using its packed, fascinating content for future projects.

It isn’t just the glossy print version: SA Home Owner’s digital offerings include a popular website and social media pages which have grown significantly over the past few years, with around 43 800 Instagram followers and 332 000 Facebook likes.

The 204-page birthday issue includes special sections on SA Home Owner through the years, memorable properties in the magazine, homes in the decades to come and iconic design classics. It also showcases 79 pages of luxe local properties and there are also well-illustrated features including the latest shower designs and accessories, and the complete smart home.

We’re also offering you a two-for-one subscription offer and prizes worth over R70 000. And we’re giving you the chance to win one of three SA Home Owner birthday hampers worth R1 720 each.

Readers can enter by simply posting a picture of themselves (with their copy of the September issue) to SA Home Owner’s Facebook page or Instagram, with the hashtag #SAHomeOwnerTurns30

SA Home Owner is published by Arena Holdings.

