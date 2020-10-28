Carol Ofori comes home to ECR as station announces line-up changes













Seasoned radio personality Carol Ofori is joining East Coast Radio as the new host of the 09:00 to 13:00 daytime slot. In another move, Lucky du Plessis will be taking over the 6:00 to 10:00 Weekend Breakfast slot.

The early morning slot is also getting a new voice. Jane Linley-Thomas will be gracing the airwavesWeekdays between 01:00 and 04:00 am.

East Coast Radio prides itself in growing its own talent and giving budding presenters a springboard to elevate their careers and brands. Minnie Ntuli is one of those talents. She joined the station two years ago and has moved up the ranks from overnight to weekend hosting duties.

Ofori is no stranger to the East Coast. KwaZulu-Natal first fell in love with her seven years ago when she hosted the ECR Top 40 for five years. She replaces Thandolwethu, who mutually parted ways with East Coast Radio for health reasons.

Ofori says she is excited to be returning home. “When I left East Coast Radio two years ago, I knew that our paths would cross again, I just never thought it would be this soon. The Almighty’s timing is always the best timing. Not only is Durban the best place to be but East Coast Radio is an awesome place to work.

“Deciding to come back was easy because I left on great terms and I love the brand so much. I am so excited to be back! So, expect loads of fun features and loads of laughs, passion for African travel, and what is a day without a little bit of gossip,” she said.

Du Plessis is looking forward to bringing his flavour and charisma to KZN. “I am very excited to join KZN’s No1 Hit Music Station! I cannot wait to meet the amazing personalities at East Coast Radio and work with passionate and fun people,” he said. “I love a new challenge and I am very excited to connect with the people of KZN, to hear their stories, share mine and together we can start this long beautiful journey.”

Ntuli will now host the 19:00 – 22:00 Weekday show. She takes over the slot from Neil Green, who has relocated to Ireland with his family.

ECR’s programming manager Zane Derbyshire says the line-up changes will provide a balanced mix of entertainment and presenter talent.

“Adding a presenter of Jane’s talent to our weekday overnight line up is a massive coup for the station. Her impact on our streaming station, East Coast Gold, has been impressive and to still find a slot on East Coast Radio that suits her is a win for the business. I’m so thrilled to welcome Lucky du Plessis to the team.

“He is an experienced presenter, great storyteller and will start KZN off on the right note each weekend. Working alongside him will be the talented Gareth ‘G-Dog’ Jenkinson, who will provide sport updates. The vivacious Minnie Ntuli will be a treat for our listeners on weeknights from 7pm. She will bring fun and excitement to night radio and we look forward to watching her grow in that slot.”

Catch these exciting changes on East Coast Radio by tuning in on FM, on the ECR App, via ecr.co.za and on DSTV Channel 836.

East Coast Radio’s full line up:

Weekdays:

Jane Linley-Thomas: 01:00 – 04:00

Mike V: 04:00 – 06:00

Darren, Keri and Sky: 06:00 – 09:00

Carol Ofori: 09:00 – 13:00

Vic Naidoo: 13:00 – 16:00

Stacey & JSbu: 16:00 – 19:00

Minnie Ntuli: 19:00 – 22:00 (Mon – Thurs)

Sam Cele: 22:00 – 01:00 (Mon – Thurs)

East Coast Party Central with Mike V: 19:00 -22:00 (Friday)

Owen Crafford: 22:00 – 01:00 (Friday)

Saturday:

Lucky du Plessis: 06:00 – 10:00

ECR Top 40 with Danny and Tee: 10:00 – 14:00

Deon Govender: 14:00 – 18:00

Gordon Graham: 18:00 – 22:00

Owen Crafford: 22:00 – 02:00

Jayshree Parasuramen: 02:00 -04:00

Sunday:

Lucky du Plessis: 06:00 – 10:00

Danny and Tee: 10:00 – 14:00

Deon Govender: 14:00 – 18:00

Play Local with Gordon Graham: 18:00 – 22:00

Owen Crafford: 22:00 – 02:00

Jayshree Parasuramen: 02:00 – 04:00

All new shows will commence on 16 November 2020.

