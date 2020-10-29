Media Moves: INMA Africa Media summit focus on media business, Ads24 restructures sales and marketing team, Yoyo and wiGroup combine forces













The Media Online’s weekly round up of people, account and business moves in media.

This week’s BIG move: INMA Africa Media Summit to focus on the business of journalism

The International News Media Association (INMA) is hosting an Africa Media Summit on 19-20 November focused on accelerating the business of journalism and featuring case studies from throughout the continent.

The INMA summit aims to surface the best practices of Africa’s diverse and fast-evolving news industry, with special emphasis on elevating integrity and trust and accelerating transformation in turbulent times.

Earl Wilkinson

“INMA continues to expand our footprint worldwide, and we’re honoured to help grow an African media community with our November summit,” INMA CEO Earl Wilkinson said. “This will be the first of many ventures in Africa, and I know publishers will appreciate new connections to colleagues from around the world.”

The summit will focus on ‘Africa’s media stories told by Africans’. Among the first speakers announced are:

Vasantha Angamuthu, CEO, African News Agency, South Africa

Lewis Chikurunhe, General Manager, Associated Newspapers, Zimbabwe

Denise Laila, Head of Product Development, The Standard Group, Kenya

Fouad Mansou, Editor In Chief, Al Ahram Online, Egypt

Rhodé Marshall, Managing Editor, City Press/Media 24, South Africa

Chiyuka Maseka, Director of Commercial, Zambian Daily Mail Limited, Zambia

Youssef Triki, Publisher, Groupe Eco-Medias, Morocco

International guest speakers include Kimberly Johnson, editor of the CFO Journal/Wall Street Journal, and INMA CEO Earl J. Wilkinson.

South African Broadcast Corporation (SABC) news anchor Peter Ndoro will moderate the two-day summit.

Key themes to be covered include:

The digital journey of leading African newsrooms.

Upholding the traditional integrity of print media.

Transitioning readers to digital even as newsroom resources shrink.

Building new revenue models.

The role of African media in driving growth and development.

How to implement data strategies.

What digital revenue models will work for African media.

By registering for the INMA Africa Media Summit, attendees will gain access to the livestream and all summit recordings and presentations.

The Africa Media Summit is free, and companies may sign up an unlimited number of delegates. Complete Summit information, including online registration, may be found at here.

People moves

Ads24 restructures sales and marketing team

In light of the ever-changing media landscape and customer expectations, Ads24 has implemented far-reaching changes aimed at achieving a more collaborative approach to client needs. The key factors driving the repurposed structure are the need for agility, accessibility and creativity.

The re-energised team is headed by seasoned sales professional Tasmia Ismail. The top team will focus their skills and experience on a number of key future-focused aspects within the media sales and marketing process, all aimed at ensuring a customer-centric, integrated product solution, packaged to meet client specific objectives.

“South Africa’s media sales environment is dealing with seismic changes brought about by Covid-19, the bleak economic outlook and lightning-fast technological developments and we want to ensure that our client-facing teams are geared to meet these challenges now and in the future through collaboration coupled with the highest levels of sales service,” said Ismail

Gayle Edmunds heads up the Ads24 content hub as content editor.

Tian Liebenberg continues to lead business development – Inland and drive innovative advertising programmes across multiple platforms with a focus on digital and television.

Samantha Africa is appointed as business development manager – Coastal. In addition to delivering solutions to clients, she will oversee the digital support and implementation team.

Conrad Stanley (Inland) and Leanne Loubser (Coastal) are responsible for pamphlet business development and to ensure the growth and reach of distribution into Media24’s news brand environment.

Pierrette Spadoni’s business development portfolio includes Government and careers.

In order to equip the sales force with an agile and a responsive service to clients these are top team members.

Shane Jacobs: Sales strategist

Dalene Muller is Commercial manager

Marise van der Lith is head of marketing and focuses on developing a comprehensive communications programme in support of the sales team. In addition to positioning Ads24 and Media24 brands as market leaders, she continues to promote the co-creation of integrated advertising solutions.

FCB Joburg appoints Struan Bourquin to lead Toyota SA account

Struan Bourquin

FCB Joburg has appointed Struan Bourquin to lead its business on the Toyota South Africa account, one it has held since 1961 when the agency (then Lindsay Smithers) was asked to launch the first Toyota model to be sold in South Africa, the Toyopet.

Making the announcement, FCB & Hellocomputer Johannesburg Group Managing Director, Thabang Skwambane, said Bourquin’s impressive tenure at FCB Joburg make him a shoo-in for the position.

“With 15 years’ experience in the advertising and communications industry and a Honours Degree in Brand Leadership, Struan has positively contributed to the fortunes of numerous market-leading brands including Coca-Cola, Vodacom, Lexus, FNB, Sasol, Famous Brands, Tiger Brands and Emirates.

“He was also on the team that made FCB Joburg one of The Coca-Cola Company’s 10 roster agencies responsible for developing global campaigns, and here helped develop two regional (MENA/SSA) integrated campaigns for Sprite in 2016, a global integrated campaign for Coca-Cola in 2018 and the global digitally-led integrated campaign for Fanta in 2019,” he said.

Ligwalagwala FM sends condolences to Kingdom Mkhabela’s family

Sifiso ‘Kingdom’ Mkhabela

Ligwalagwala FM, a station of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), has announced “with deep sadness” the passing of Sifiso Kingdom Mkhabela, popularly known as ‘Kingdom’ on the airwaves. He passed away in the early hours of 26 October 2020 and was a committed member of the Ligwalagwala FM family.

In April 2018, following gruelling auditions, Mkhabela joined the SABC radio station with a new breed of young presenters. He presented an afternoon show on Saturdays known as ‘Sisonke Midday Grooves (SMG)’ between 12:00 – 14:30 as well as a jazz show called ‘Weekend Wrap’ on Sundays 22:00 – 00:00, from which he had just knocked off when he met his untimely passing. His versatility and talents were extended to the digital marketing team, emceeing and DJ-ing at various station events.

Mkhabela was a true ambassador of the station who never missed an opportunity to celebrate his colleagues on their achievements, both on the microphone and from behind the camera, as one of the drivers behind the station’s growing social media platforms.

The SABC has extended its heartfelt condolences to the Mkhabela family and friends, the faithful listeners and the communities of Clau-Clau, Barberton, Mataffin and Tekatakho. The station finds itself at a loss.

Gabi Ngcobo appointed as acting curator for Javett-UP Art Centre

Gabi Ngcobo

The Javett Art Centre at the University of Pretoria (Javett-UP) has announced that Gabi Ngcobo has been appointed acting curatorial director following Christopher Till’s stepping down from the role of Founding and Curatorial Director with effect from the end of October 2020.

She holds a BA in Fine Arts (University of KwaZulu-Natal) and a master’s in Curatorial Studies (Bard College, New York, United States). She is a co-founder of 3rd Eye Vision artists’ collective, the Centre for Historical Re-enactments, and NGO – Nothing Gets Organised collaborative platforms.

Business moves

Capitec partners with music streaming service, Joox

South Africa’s largest digital bank, Capitec, has partnered with popular music streaming service, JOOX, to provide its clients with a Live Better benefit of 30% off of the app’s monthly subscription fee.

From 28 October 2020, Capitec clients can enjoy a number of VIP benefits at a discounted monthly subscription fee (usually R59.99 per month, now R41.99) when paying with a Capitec Card and registering on joox.com.

Keith Lennox, divisional executive for business solutions at Capitec, said, “JOOX is the right music streaming partner for Capitec and we like the fact that local music is given prominence in their vast catalogue. They have a strong focus on promoting and supporting local talent, which aligns with the principles that underpin Live Better. The JOOX team’s enthusiasm and professionalism has been a pleasure to work with”.

Brett Loubser, CEO of Tencent Africa Services, says that they are very proud of what they have managed to achieve by launching JOOX into the South African market, with the music streaming space being very competitive.

Yoyo and wiGroup combine to create global Yoyo-branded payments and loyalty powerhouse

Bevan Ducasse | Photography by Clare Louise Thomas

Yoyo, the leading UK-based marketing, payments and loyalty company, and wiGroup, the South African-based mobile rewards software company, announced today that they are joining forces to create a global loyalty company under the Yoyo brand. The new Yoyo will service existing and new clients through its combined operations in the UK, Europe, Africa, and Australasia.

The company has raised additional primary funding from SaltPay, supported by existing investors IP Group.

The two companies each offered a variety of payment, loyalty and reward Software as a Service solutions to their clients, serving major brands like Kauai, vida e caffè, Burger King, KFC, and Dunkin Donuts across the UK, Europe and in South Africa. The new Yoyo will focus on high demand customer engagement and loyalty products, which drive both new customers, repeat business, as well as increased frequency and ticket-size to merchants.

Yoyo co-founder and CEO, Michael Rolph and wiGroup co-founder and CEO Bevan Ducasse have been working for a few months to bring the companies together.

New publishers breathe fresh life into OBJEKT© International South Africa

Gareth Bouwmeester

The owners of Hybrid Media Consulting (Pty) Ltd, Gareth and Meagan Bouwmeester, have taken over publishing the South African edition of OBJEKT International which first launched in South Africa in 2012.

With the move into the digital space, OBJEKT South Africa’s new 360 degree offering now includes a website, digital magazine and social media, which together are the primary platforms for the brand. All will showcase local and international content targeted at high-net-worth individuals, business owners, C-suite executives, and upscale urban modernists with a passion for interiors, art/antiques, modern design and outstanding architecture.

As OBJEKT© South Africa’s new publishers, they aim to preserve the editorial integrity of the brand, by ensuring the title is not overrun with advertising; a move which benefits not only the reader, but the advertisers too. Following the bespoke editorial theme, customisable advertising packages.

OBJEKT© South Africa lifestyle platform officially goes live on 1 November 2020. The print version of the magazine will still be available quarterly through a nationwide distribution network including Woolworths, Exclusive Books, as well as selected airport lounges and hotels. An exact replica of the print magazine will be downloadable via Zinio.com or Magzter.com.

For more information, visit the website

Pfizer appoints Eclipse Communications as its local and Sub-Saharan media agency

Following a lengthy RFP process, global pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, has appointed the rapidly growing Eclipse Communications as its local communications partner. The agency will manage and execute Pfizer’s communications objectives in South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa.

Eclipse Communications’ managing director: Johannesburg and Africa, Cheryl Reddy, said the company’s collective industry experience, strategic and creative inputs and vast media/influencer relationships will be the perfect combination to enhance Pfizer’s reputation across sub-Saharan Africa.

Vuyo Mjekula, communications lead for Pfizer South Africa and SSA noted that the deciding factor for the agency’s appointment was its attention to detail and extraordinary strategic ideas, which both parties believe will be the key to Pfizer’s continued success in demonstrating its commitment to patients.

Serial entrepreneur Rajiv Dingra launches RD&X Network, a global transformation network

Rajiv Dingra

Rajiv Dingra (previously founder and CEO of WATConsult, a digital agency part of global network Dentsu International), has announced the launch of his latest entrepreneurial venture, RD&X Network.

RD&X Network endeavors to leverage the impending deep tech and business model disruption across marketing, advertising, media, and business consulting with its transformational offerings. An initial corpus of $10 million has been committed for its organic and inorganic growth worldwide. Aiming to be a geography agnostic and remote-first company, its expansion plans include strategic acquisitions and investments in early-stage companies in areas of deep tech, gig economy, mar-tech, and ad-tech. Parallelly, in-house flagship solutions are also currently under development.

Faith Nketsi’s MTV reality show renewed for second season

Faith Nketsi is transitioning from being a socialite and host to a business mogul as she makes major moves in season 2 of her hit MTV reality show, Have Faith.

With more hustle, more vulnerability, and more faith than ever before, season 2 will see the reality star attempt to transform from her sultry hosting life to building a beauty business empire. Viewers can expect lots of drama as she tackles family, friendship, and personal traumas. Have Faith Season 2 will premiere exclusively on MTV (DStv Channel 130) on Monday 2 November at 21:30 CAT.

Cinewax partners with Magine Pro for global African films service OAFF

Since 2015, Cinewax has been promoting African films through original programming, premieres and festivals. With original media and event formats they have promoted African cultures accessible through cinema.

After a number of earlier online one-month festival events and a successful crowdfunding on Kickstarter to establish and launch an ongoing online service, Cinewax selected Magine Pro to expand the OAFF service further on a platform built for global scaling.

By entering a long-term partnership with Magine Pro, they are now ready to scale the service, addressing the large African diasporas in France and Europe, and also reach new audiences across the globe.

“We are proud to be the OTT partner for this great film service and to make African films easy accessible all over the world,” said Matthew Wilkinson, CEO of Magine

The new service houses OAFF’s full VOD movie library and is available on web, iOS and Android platforms.

App helps simplify end-of-year fundraising

Schools running fundraisers using the Karri app are collecting more than ever before. The app provides more than 1 000 schools across the country with technology to ensure fast, secure payments. The Karri app is powered by Nedbank, ensuring all monies are secure.

Rather than collecting cash, schools can now create a variable donation style collection, allowing parents to donate however much they want to the cause. These collections are sure to raise significantly more due to the ease and convenience provided to the parent.

Karri CEO Doug Hoernle said Karri enabled parents to make safe, quick and convenient payments to their school. “Time and time again our schools have proven that running their fundraisers on Karri has allowed them to collect double, sometimes triple what they used to collect pre-Karri days.”

Making moves

The Advertisers – The Future Of Media with Sir Martin Sorrell, Nunu Ntshingila and Fred Roed

On the 26 November, Heavy Chef is hosting two legends from the advertising industry to cover the future of media – Sir Martin Sorrell, founder of media giant WPP, and Nunu Ntshingila, head of Facebook Africa.

Advertising is a messy business, says Heavy Chef’s Roed. “Every day we’re bombarded with banners, posters, billboards, signals, tweets, shares, reels and snaps. How do we navigate this world? How do we convey meaningful messages to our customers and clients in amongst all this noise?”

He loves great advertising, however, which is why he’s looking forward to the upcoming livestream, The Advertisers – The Future Of Media. The November session is headlined by none other than Sir Martin Sorrell. Controversial, blunt, opinionated, his own story could become a Netflix series. Sir Martin Sorrell is the founder of WPP, the world’s largest advertising company, recently named most creative communications company of the decade by Cannes Lions.

Sorrell will be joined by the head of Facebook Africa’s Nunu Ntshingila, who herself spent a part of her journey at WPP-owned Ogilvy. Facebook has become an advertising giant of a different kind that, alongside Google, dominates the advertising platform and digital ad distribution sector.

Heavy Chef CEO Fred Roed, a storyteller and advertising maven himself, will MC on the evening. Book your place here.

702 Walk The Talk happens virtually on 8 November

Talk radio station 702’s Walk The Talk event is a well-known highlight on the Johannesburg events calendar. Since its inception 19 year ago, it has grown into the largest mass participation event in the Southern hemisphere with up to 60 000 participants. Annually, it inspires a sense of community and camaraderie as people flock to the closed-off streets of Johannesburg. The event also inspired the brand-new 702 positioning: #LetsWalkTheTalk.

This year, Covid-19 has put an end to all mass participation events, however 702 is once again calling on people to Walk The Talk with the station.

“We decided to still do the event, but this year we are doing it virtually and in support of those affected by Covid-19. We want to help break the stigma associated with the virus and in support of those who lost loved ones and incomes. We also want to tell the good news stories that came out of the pandemic – the stories of hope and resilience,” said Thabisile Mbete, 702 station manager.

The 2020 virtual edition of 702 Walk The Talk will happen on Sunday 8 November 2020. The entry fee is R60, with a portion of each entry used to donate a mask to charity.

People from around South Africa and the world can join the walk in support for those affected by Covid-19 by entering online at www.walkthetalk.co.za. Closing date for entries is Saturday 7 November at 17:00.

IIE launches first ever brand leadership doctorate in South Africa

The Independent Institute of Education has launched the first of its kind Doctor of Philosophy in Brand Leadership qualification, which will provide brand leadership professionals with the opportunity to make groundbreaking contributions to the development of the profession on the continent and globally.

“The IIE Doctor of Philosophy in Brand Leadership is the first brand-specific doctoral qualification focused on the niche field of Brand Leadership in South Africa. It breaks new ground, both locally and internationally,” said Dr Carla Enslin, head of strategy at The IIE’s Vega, where the programme will be offered from 2021 via full-time, part-time and distance learning.

Enslin said the focus on Brand Leadership addresses a particular social and economic imperative – the need for innovation by brands with shared stakeholder value and values-based leadership to create developmental opportunities for communities, organisations and the environment.

OFM hosts virtual race in support of mental health

OFM, the sound of your life in Central South Africa, is encouraging its listeners to move on Saturday, 14 November by joining the Let’s Move virtual race, in collaboration with Mondia Health and Wellness Centres.

Run, walk or cycle along your own five or 10 kilometre route anywhere you are between 06:00 and 18:00 to participate. Register you’re activity for R100 on the OFM website at www.ofm.co.za before 9 November and receive a branded T-shirt to wear during your activity. All proceeds will go towards the South African Depression and Anxiety Group.

Said Lindiwe Mtwentula, OFM marketing manager: “Mental illness and the stigma surrounding it, is a critical issue in South Africa. This year has been particularly rough on all of us and has had a severe effect on those with mental health issues. Science have proved that regular exercise can have an incredibly positive impact on mental illness. It also relieves stress, improves memory and boosts overall mood. What better way to get moving than with the sound of your life!”

Enter here.

WTM Virtual Platform is Now Live

WTM Virtual platform, the exciting, new virtual arena for this year’s WTM London and London Travel Week, is now live and open for all registered delegates to create professional and business profiles; connect with exhibitors, trade, media and buyers; pre-scheduled meetings, and select unmissable conference sessions.

WTM Virtual will be live until 25 November, allowing attendees to familiarise themselves with the platform before the show kicks off and catch up on any missed content once the virtual exhibition is over. Meetings can only be conducted during the three days of the show, which starts on 9 November.

WTM Virtual takes place on 9-11 November and will offer travel professionals the opportunity to come together to recover, rebuild and innovate the travel industry.

SENTECH Hackathon a clarion call for innovators to ‘hack’ the future

As part of its research and innovation strategy, SENTECH is breaking down the time continuum barriers and hacking into the future with the #SENTECHHackTheFutureChallenge. The company is calling on all talented and innovative minds in the fields of technology, software development and broadcast to step up and step into the future with it. The #SENTECHHackTheFutureChallenge provides a stage for these minds, their inventions, and innovations, to compete for a chance to bring their work to life. Approximately six to eight teams will go head to head for a share of R185 000 in prize money and the opportunity for Sentech to select the winning innovation for future development. The

“We believe in active corporate citizenship; we believe in transforming the lives of South Africans and ensuring that we create opportunities and platforms needed for the disadvantaged and underserved communities to be economically viable and sustainable. In order to respond appropriately to the disrupted world of business, we must disrupt ourselves as a company and design for disruption that will bring new service offerings to our customers,” said Mlamli Booi, SENTECH CEO. The company recently earned its first B-BBEE level 1 rating, a testament to its commitment to transformation.

Apply here: //hackthefuture2020.sentech.co.za/

For the Diary

Insightful research to enable better media planning and increase your advertising ROI

The Publisher Research Council pioneered Fusion in 2018 and remains at the forefront of fusing multiple media and FMCG purchase studies to provide advertisers and media planners research data depth that they have never had before.

In this South African first, the latest Fusion dataset contains more data points than any other media research study ever published in South Africa.

This multi Fusion will be launched via Zoom webinar on 18 November 2020 at 12:00. Click here to #readmore and book your virtual seat.

The role of pharma in South Africa’s future

The social, demographic and economic context in which the pharmaceutical industry continues to change is no secret. The sudden emergence of COVID-19 has focused attention on the pharmaceutical industry and the needs to research and deliver effective treatments as well as a much-needed vaccine. The world has never been so engaged in what it takes to develop medication.

Conversations have moved away from the cost of medicine, to the industry’s more commendable socio-economic contributions and work done to develop vaccines and treatments. Breaking barriers, improving efficiency and boosting investment and collaboration is key to building a sustainable future.

Join the Innovative Pharmaceutical Association of SA (IPASA), in partnership with Business Day Dialogues as we uncover the importance of accurate healthcare reporting, the role that pharmaceutical companies play in not only contributing to, but resuscitating the South African economy after the COVID-19 crisis and how to bridge the gap between the pharmaceutical industry and media.

Register here.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.