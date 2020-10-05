The wait is over: e.tv’s latest local drama, Durban Gen, premieres tonight













[PRESS OFFICE] The day South African’s nationwide have been waiting for is here. Durban Gen – the highly anticipated e.tv weekday medical romance drama will premiere TONIGHT, 5 October, at 6:30PM.

We follow the life of the main protagonist Mbali Mthethwa, a newly qualified doctor who moves to the big city, away from her fiancé and the small town they grew up in, to serve her final year of community service at Durban General Hospital. However, she finds herself torn between two men. Her fiancé Sbusiso Dlamini, the one she has promised herself to, and her superior, Dr. Lindelani Zulu, a brilliant, attractive surgeon with whom she has undeniable chemistry.

On arrival at Durban General Hospital, Mbali assists in a precarious surgery that goes horribly wrong, resulting in the death of an MEC. The incident plummets the hospital, Mbali, and Dr. Lindelani Zulu, into the middle of an investigation that threatens to derail her career before it has even begun.

Meanwhile, her proximity to Dr. Zulu, the resulting intimacy, and their palpable chemistry threaten to break everything Mbali has built back home with Sbusiso.

Durban Gen stars a host of exciting new talent, alongside some familiar faces.

Taking the character of Mbali into her acting prowess is actress and feisty songstress Nelisiwe Sibiya. Her character’s fiancé, Sibusiso, is played by actor, dancer, and singer Ntando Mncube. Her love triangle is completed by Mike Ndlangamandla, who plays the dashing Dr. Lindelani Zulu.

Meshack Mavuso will play Dr.Thabo Dlamini, Durban General’s head of Surgery, and the Chief in charge is portrayed by Duduzile Ngcobo, who will be playing Dr. Nomalanga Qwabe.

Durban Gen will air on e.tv, Openview Channel 104, and DStv channel 194.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.