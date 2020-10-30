Torque Media forges exclusive partnership with AFSTEREO on community radio













[PARTNER CONTENT] Torque Media and AFSTEREO have established a dynamic business partnership that will deliver a robust broadcast monitoring service covering both advertising campaigns and music airplay on community radio stations across the country.

In an industry hard pressed by tight budgets and tough clients, where agility and rapid adaptation to change is indispensable, Torque Media has found it vital to provide clients with the assurance that investments made in campaigns flighted on community radio will deliver the best possible results and maximise the value of community radio.

The system is currently able to offer independent monitoring on top performing community radio stations operating in key markets across South Africa.

“We are optimistic that within 18 months we will have rolled out the technology to over 200 community radio stations throughout the country and will be able to provide assurance reports to all Torque Media clients,” said Quentin Stewart, AFSTEREO director

The AFSTEREO system offers independent post-campaign media audits which include analysis and reporting on campaign bookings through a real-time radio and TV reporting web portal, powered by AirCheck data.

“Torque Media will be able to offer our clients broadcast audits and error reporting on campaigns booked with us. We will also be able to offer this service for any campaigns booked independently on commercial media or the SABC within 48 hours of flighting. Working with our portfolio of community radio stations, we will provide independent air-check assurance and verification reports as part of our standard package offering at no additional cost,” says Nkopane Maphiri, director of Torque Media

This exclusive partnership bodes well for agencies and clients alike because it makes it easier to access the significant community radio market with confidence, backed up with independent data that underpins investment decisions. Community radio platforms command over eight million past 7-day listenership (source: BRC), and Torque Media aims to give clients access to this market easily and cost effectively.

A variety of advertising packages are currently on offer through Torque Media for a limited period and the AirCheck reports for selected stations will be included in the rates.

