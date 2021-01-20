Vote for your favourite radio station and stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize













[PRESS OFFICE] It’s time for listeners to vote for their favourite radio station in The Radio Awards ‘My Station’ Competition.

It’s official – public voting for the My Station Competition has opened. By voting, listeners will automatically be entered into a lucky draw where they stand the chance to win a R40 000 cash prize.

The My Station category of The Radio Awards calls on the public to support their favourite South African radio station by voting for them online at www.radioawards.co.za. The My Station Competition runs until 14 April 2021.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate My Station awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listener for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against their RAMS numbers.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ Events Division, says: “Now, more than ever, listeners are tuning into radio for information and entertainment, in this time of uncertainty. They’re loyal and passionate and their excitement to vote for their favourite station is palpable, as evidenced by the number of votes received year on year.”

Previous My Station award winners include: Ligwalagwla FM, Hot 91.9 FM, Radio Islam, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Radio Pretoria, Thobela FM, Groot FM, Radio 2000, Mix 93.8 FM and Overvaal Stereo.

For enquiries about the My Station Competition, please contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa

Listeners can follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or using #SARadioAwards and #MyStationCompetition

To vote for your favourite station, visit www.radioawards.co.za

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.