Entries for The Radio Awards extended to 31 March 2021













Radio professionals: you have been heard!

With a whirlwind start to 2021 that has seen a more stringent lockdown imposed, we know it’s been quite a task to reorganise, work remotely, and overcome numerous tech challenges to keep everyone on air. Finding one’s feet in 2021 has not been easy.

After receiving industry-wide requests to shift the entry deadline for this year’s Radio Awards programme, we have agreed to extend the entry deadline date to 31 March 2021. It remains, however, that only content broadcast from 1 January to 31 December 2020 is eligible. The My Station competition has already opened, and nominations for the Station Managers Choice award commences as planned on 16 February. The 11th Radio Awards virtual winners’ announcement will move to 16 July 2021.

Be sure to mark these important changes in your calendar and stay tuned for the latest updates and news on social media by following @SARadioAwards on Twitter and Facebook, using #SARadioAwards.

Visit www.radioawards.co.za for more information.

