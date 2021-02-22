SABC Sport confirms non-stop football action this week

SABC Sport is set to offer non-stop football action for soccer-loving audiences in the coming days.
This Saturday, SABC Sport will broadcast the DStv Premiership match of the week live, when Kaizer Chiefs take on Supersport United at 15h00 on SABC 1.
For those with a taste for European soccer, the Bundesliga will bring a match billed the potential league championship decider, when defending champions FC Bayern Munchen travel to third placed Eintracht Frankfurt. The match will also be showcased live on SABC 3 at 16h00 and on the TelkomOne platform, the SABC Sport’s DTT channel, and live streaming via sabcsportonline.co.za.
On Tuesday, 23 February, SABC Sport will broadcast the CAF Champions League match of Kaizer Chiefs vs Horoya FC from Guinea, Conakry, at 18h00. The game will be live, exclusively on the SABC Sport , TelkomOne and the SABC Sport Online portal. This match will be repeated later on Tuesday evening, on SABC 1 at 23.00.
In the next few weeks, audiences can look forward to the Nedbank Cup, more matches from the Bundesliga tournament, the FA Women’s Super League, as well as the FA Cup quarterfinals, all on the SABC sports platforms.
