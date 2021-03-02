Awards Wrap: Marketing Achievement Awards announces finalists for Marketer of the Year, Create is Mozambique’s most awarded ad agency, Berkowitz a judge at NYF Advertising Awards













The Marketing Achievement Awards announces finalists for Marketer of the Year Award 2020/21

The Marketing Achievement Awards (MAAs) has announced the finalists for the 2020/21 Marketer of the Year Award.

The MAAs honours those who have demonstrated their ability to intersect data, strategy, creativity, and technology to deliver incredible results. The individuals who have promoted the value of marketing in driving strategy and business growth and propelled constant improvements within the discipline.

The search for Marketer of the Year candidates involves a stringent process, beginning with inviting all marketers, entrepreneurs, and organisations from around South Africa to nominate their peers. Ultimately, it comes down to an adjudication committee, chaired the indomitable Dr Doug Mattheus, CEO of Doug M Consulting. This diverse panel is made up of highly experienced marketing professionals and industry experts who rigorously sift through written submissions and in-depth interviews with the nominees, their colleagues, partners, and superiors to select the finalists.

This Year’s Marketer of the Year Finalists are:

Khensani Nobanda, Group Executive for Marketing and Corporate Affairs at Nedbank. Nobanda’s marketing career spans 20 years, during which time she has worked for a number of well-known local and multinational organisations.

Heidi Brauer, Chief Marketing Officer at Hollard. Brauer is known for many things. She is a passionate South African, wife, mother, voracious reader, collaborator, and a lover of change. Her career is a testimony to these passions, including such highlights as co-creating SLOW lounges, kulula.com’s world famous Soccer World Cup campaign, and fulfilling the role of partner, Deputy CEO and Marketing Director at Ipsos Markinor.

Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer at Nando’s. Place is the Chief Marketing Officer of Nando’s Africa, Middle East, and South Asia. Prior to Nando’s he held the position of Marketing Executive of Ster-Kinekor Theatres. He has received more than 100 international and national marketing and advertising awards.

Thulani Sibeko, Chartered Marketer.Born and raised in Soweto, Sibeko is a collaborative, strategic, and assertive business leader whose career spans more than 25 years across multiple industries. During this time, he has held senior positions at many of the world’s most loved companies or brands, including Gillette, Polaroid, Procter & Gamble, Vodacom, Hollard Insurance, and Nedbank. In 2018 he joined the Standard Bank Group where he is now the Chief Brand & Marketing Officer.

Bernice Samuels, Group Marketing Executive at MTN Group. As a strong believer in the transformative role of brands in generating customer and company value, Samuels has used this passion to help companies achieve brand leadership, customer advocacy, and commercial returns. She is a consummate brand and marketing professional with over two decades’ of experience in the intricacies of brand development and go-to-market strategy.

This year’s Awards ceremony is taking place on 31 March 2021, so make sure to keep an eye on your email and our social media platforms for further details.

Create is the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique

After a tough year such as 2020, in which the national market surpassed several social and economic challenges, Create Mozambique was the most awarded advertising agency in Mozambique.

In a year characterised by constant challenges, Create Mozambique was the only Mozambican agency that won an award at The Loeries, the International Festival of Africa and Middle East, with a very special project: Impala, an initiative that involves local communities impacting 7 500 small farmers. Create took home the Bronze award in the Shared Value category.

And because advertising has a universal language, at the Lusophone Creativity Awards, the Mozambican agency left its mark by winning eight awards.

SILVER

2M – Number One – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack

Castle Lite – Desliza – Production – Best Use of Adapted Soundtrack

2M – Repositioning – Design – Rebranding

2M – Dia do Emoji – Social Media – Isolated Post

GOLD

2M – Number One – Social Media – Best Use of Digital Influencers

2M – Cenas que Valem Ouro – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in real time

2M – Vibes de Quarentena – Social Media – Best Use of Social Media in crisis

GRAND PRIX

2M – Coleção +258 – Public Relations – Effectiveness in lifestyle and fashion campaign

It’s important to mention that, the Lusophone advertising world, is made up of the Portuguese speaking countries namely; Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Brazil and Portugal, Create Mozambique was in second place in the final placement, only behind the Portuguese agency FCB Lisbon.

Such an achievement could only be possible with the trust and complicity that exists between the advertising agency and all its clients and partners. In the words of its general manager, Cátia de Sousa, “Create Mozambique thanks its wonderful clients and partners for the opportunity to be able to create without limits. We are very proud of the 22 years of fresh and renewed relationships we have with our clients, especially with Cervejas de Moçambique for trusting us and for having the courage to allow us develop campaigns with an impact based on innovation and irreverence”.

Dan Berkowitz to judge on Grand Jury for the NYF Advertising Awards

Dan Berkowitz

HaveYouHeard group executive creative director, Dan Berkowitz, has been appointed as a judge for the 2021 New York Festivals Advertising Awards.

Celebrating the exceptional and innovative content being created today, the New York Festivals runs six international awards competitions to honour and recognise the world’s best work across six different creative fields. They are the Advertising Awards, the Radio Awards, the TV & Film Awards, Bowery Awards, Global Awards and AMEA Awards.

“It’s an honour to represent the local industry in judging global work alongside an international panel,” Berkowitz said. “I hope to bring a different perspective to the panel – South Africans are blessed with the opportunity of growing up in one of the most culturally diverse places on earth. I think our exposure to different ways of life and the understanding and empathy of cultural nuance that brings, coupled with our professional upbringing among brilliant minds in a small country with a big creative reputation, enables us to look at global work through a wider lens.”

Asked what campaigns impressed him – locally and internationally in 2020 – Berkowitz said he can always depend on Chicken Licken to crack a couple of golden eggs and whip them into a tasty scramble of homegrown humour and cultural nuance without losing its global appeal and that the brand didn’t disappoint this year, with this spot being his personal favourite.

//youtu.be/tjly7EsmUYY

“On the international front, my colleague Gavin Whitfield recently shared this film out of Ogilvy Thailand for Voiz Creamy Butter Crackers. It’s from 2018 so not technically new, but new to me, and I hope there is more work like it this year because I think it’s the best thing since sliced breadsticks!”

//youtu.be/x3DKaq11jI4

Berkowitz says his choices were reflective of the mood left by the year that was in 2020. “The world deserves a little bit of light-heartedness from the ad fraternity this year. I was reminded recently that while our duty is always to inspire people to take notice and engage with the brilliant things our clients do and the purpose that drives them, it’s only advertising. We are in the fortunate position to deliver messages in way that can make people smile, laugh and yes, sometimes cry. This year, I’m erring on the lighter side.”

Why a focus on your brand experience translates into real returns

The Magnificent 7 of CX Kantar, in association with the Marketing Achiever Awards (MAA), is presenting an hour-long session on Thursday 11 March at 11 am with Barbara Cador, global head of CX+ at Kantar.

Cador will share seven CX lessons and unpack global evidence-based learnings for South African brands. CX was already high on business leaders’ lists as a genuine differentiator and driver of brand growth – even more so now as Covid-19 is proving to be a game changer for brands as experiences take on new meaning.

Analysis of Kantar’s BrandZ™ data shows that brands with great customer experience grow their brand value 10 times more than brands with average CX. It’s a no-brainer then why getting customer experience right is essential to your marketing toolkit.

Africa’s premier digital news awards 2021: Register projects

These are the most prestigious digital news awards on the African continent, presented by WAN-IFRA, the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers. The annual awards recognise publishers who have delivered unique and original digital media projects in the last 12 months. From new approaches to digital subscriptions, to impactful native advertising campaigns – projects that inspire us all.

