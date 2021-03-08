Thando ‘Thabooty’ takes the wheel on 947 Drive with Thando













With DJ Fresh exiting 947’s afternoon drive show, a pair of steady hands was needed behind the wheel of the popular pm slot. Primedia Broadcasting has filled it with actress, MC and broadcaster, Thando Thabethe.

“Thando has over a decade of experience in the entertainment industry and has proven to be a successful and gifted presenter during her time on various radio stations,” said 947 station manager, Thando Makhunga.

“She is a young, dynamic and multi-talented woman, whose drive and ambition is a great example for all aspirational South Africans with the courage to reach – and work – for their dreams. She represents the spirit, curiosity and energy of the modern 947 listener. We are thrilled that she has chosen 947 for her return to radio. Commercially, 947 continues to deliver a compelling proposition that partners with our clients to bring their brands alive.”

In a press release, 947 said Thabethe was known for her savvy approach to her career, and embodied the rewards of hard work and determination. She has been making waves since cutting her teeth in radio as a student presenter on UJFM.

“I am really excited to be returning to radio and to have been approached by Joburg’s coolest frequency, 947 – is just fantastic,” said Thabethe.

“I have always loved the radio as a medium to genuinely connect with people through music and conversation. I believe that music is a true leveller, bringing people together in a place and time that is just about what they are hearing and how it makes them feel. I can’t wait to get behind the mic and contribute to our 947 audience’s listening experience,” she added.

Known for her distinctive style, Thabethe brings her own flavour of music and conversation to everything she does. Over the years, she has developed an accessible and engaging rapport with her audiences, creating real connections and appealing to a broad and inclusive fan-base that spans the wider South African audience.

Thabethe will be joining the team as the official drive time host of 947 Drive with Thando, weekdays from 15:00 – 19:00, and co-hosted by energetic and fearless Alex Caige. Mantsoe Pout will be leaving the show. All line-up changes will be announced on 11 March.

