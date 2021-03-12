WATCH: Mobile Film Festival Africa presents 1 Mobile. 1 Minute. 1 Film













The Mobile Film Festival has presented its first official pan-African selection at the Mobile Film Festival Africa.

The aim of the Mobile Film Festival is discovering talented African filmmakers. The unique format, 1 Mobile – 1 Minute – 1 Film, allows means it is open to all participations without any economic constraint, thanks to mobiles; and at the same time to be very selective, thanks to the one minute format.

The Festival received entries from all over the continent, which on the one hand validated the pan-African edition project but also demonstrated what the organisation was convinced of: the dynamism and creativity of young African creators. In the end, a total of 497 films from 38 countries were received.

Now the Mobile Film Festival Africa is presenting 51 films from 23 countries. This selection of one-minute films is full of pieces are creative, imaginative, committed, militant, humorous, sensitive… They talk about the status of women, ecology, human rights, history, COVID…

Here is the link to all 51 films, and a selection of three below.

//www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yiw_X72L9xU&list=PLmmHH91d-hbtEwySXUlsXaKq-1yQZB0GT&index=40

//youtu.be/F-sff-OE5SY

//youtu.be/A0YKLfeVxgw

