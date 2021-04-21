Radio advertising… what are we selling?













[SPONSORED PARTNER CONTENT] After many years of being in radio advertising as a salesperson, the question that always comes up in any training session we are part of is, “What do we sell?” OFM sales manager, Anchen Lintvelt, answers this important question.

The answers could include:

Advertising space on the radio (this is the boring, non-creative thinker’s answer)

Audience (this is true, but not convincing) or

Whatever our advertisers are selling (ah, now we’re talking business!)

Let’s chat about the third answer: selling whatever our advertisers are selling.

These are very powerful words. Think about it.

Our business every day is to engage and interact with our audience, our listeners, our current advertisers, and potential advertisers. We get involved in their businesses. We learn about all different types of industries. We advise, we learn, we educate, and we create. We become marketing partners to our clients. We become their marketing managers; their go-to media gurus.

We don’t just sell them advertising space or an audience. We sell their products with them. We become them. We represent their brands, their beliefs, and their dedication. Radio advertising is so much more than just getting a deal signed. It’s a road we choose to take every day. It’s the relationships we build every day.

When planning a radio advertising campaign for a client, we have to become one of their ‘employees’. We have to think like them and know their business and their market to understand what they need, what they want to achieve, and where they want to be. Only then can we create a campaign that will speak to all of this. The campaign will consist of the right message, at the right time, for the right audience. We sell their products with the message we put on radio.

Think of a 30-second radio commercial as a trailer to your movie about your business or product. What images of your business or offering would you like audiences to create in their minds? Will these images be enough to sell your product? Will it build brand love?

Got you thinking, right?

With radio advertising, we make every effort to deliver results. We work passionately on every brand and product of any industry. We get excited about new voiceovers, weird accents, and quirky copywriters. We role-play scripts to our clients. We become characters in a play. And, at the end of the day, we feel content – knowing that every commercial on the radio is there for a reason. It has a purpose. It feeds families and keeps businesses open. It informs audiences and influences their decisions. It creates jobs. It creates an image. It builds a reputation. It builds love for a brand. It changes lives.

Selling whatever our advertisers are selling… how could we ever run out of ideas?

#BestJobInTheWorld

