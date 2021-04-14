The real good life: OFM’s new presenter line-up revealed













It’s the time of year when radio stations across the land reveal their new presenter line-ups. And so it is in Central South Africa, where OFM has drawn in new presenters to complement its programming.

According to OFM’s programme manager, Tim Thabethe, “The recent shifts in OFM’s line-up are small adjustments focused on further fulfilling the brand’s strategy. These changes have brought much excitement into the OFM space. They have also provided the opportunity to deliver an even better radio experience, and focus on the profitability and sustainability of all of OFM’s stakeholders.”

TV presenter and producer Renaldo Schwarp has relocated to Central South Africa to focus his attention on broadcasting and to sample ‘The Real Good Life’ for himself. Renaldo replaces Cyril Viljoen as the host of OFM Nights – from 19:00 to 21:00 weekdays.

Journalist Olebogeng Motse steps into the Business Hour – Mondays to Fridays from 18:00 to 19:00. Olebogeng replaces Cyril, who moves into At Lunch, weekdays from 12:00 to 15:00, bringing his Central South African charm to lunchtime listening.

Media and linguistics enthusiast Nicolene Van der Linde steps into the role of traffic presenter on The Joyride, 15:00 to 18:00, Mondays to Fridays. James Kilbourn, former OFM presenter and music compiler, returns to radio to host OFM Decades, a tribute to the music from the 1990s and 2000s, on Saturdays from 16:00 to 20:00.

Nick Efstathiou, CEO of the Central Media Group, holding company of OFM says: “The station has spent much of the last few years investing in and developing adjacent audio offerings to complement the changes to the OFM offering”.

