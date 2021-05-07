New managing director for Kaya 959 as Sibongile Mtyali steps up to lead the station













Sibongile Mtyali is the new Kaya 959 managing director, taking charge of the Gauteng station from 1 June 2021. Mtyali replaces Greg Maloka, who left in December 2020.

“I am honoured to be joining the Kaya 959 family as the managing director, my appreciation goes to the board of directors, management, staff and all Kaya 959 listeners,” Mtyali said. “I look forward to adding value in driving the growth of our market share and financial sustainability. My focus will also be on the Kaya 959 values and its culture as strong pillars of our growth strategy.”

In a press release, the Kaya 959 (formerly known as KayaFM) board said Mtyali’s appointment was reached through a thorough and rigorous recruitment process. It was led by the nominations committee to ensure clear governance standards were upheld. The Board took into account demonstrable experience pertaining to radio and media industry knowledge, expertise in the industry, leadership and culture fit.

Mtyali has 27 years’ experience in radio management, most of which was at senior and executive levels within the SABC group. She currently holds dual roles as station manager for Metro FM and acting general manager for SABC (radio). She has also managed Radio 2000, Motsweding FM and was acting station manager for Thobela FM. Mtyali boasts a GIBS Leadership Development Programme and Wits Management Development Programme.

“We are thrilled to have Sibongile Mtyali join the Kaya 959 family, she brings a wealth of experience in the media industry having held various management and executive roles in a number of radio stations,” said non-executive director, Neliswa Booi. “Kaya 959 is on its growth trajectory focusing strongly on its customers, its people, governance, leadership and our culture as some of the key drivers of our journey. Ms Mtyali has a proven track record in nurturing which ultimately builds strong teams who thrive in delivering good results for the organisations. Her passion for transformation, inclusivity, and her impeccable relevant experience resonated strongly with the Board thus making her a natural fit for our growing radio station.”

The station has undergone a series of challenges, with former MD Maloka accused of alleged financial misconduct, sexual harassment and presiding over a toxic work culture at the radio station.

The board chose to root out the rot, and swore to “provide a conducive environment for all employees to work”, to strengthen controls within the company and uphold dignity and respect for all employees.

In the interim, it drew on the experience of Colleen Louw to stabilise the station. She “provided strong leadership at a crucial time and has made great strides in building a resilient Kaya 959 and ensuring business continuity”, the board said. The board thanked Colter Consulting, the consultancy made up of Colleen Louw and Terry Volkwyn, who helped put together and started implementing Kaya 959’s turnaround strategy focusing on sales, building human capacity and re-positioning the station.

