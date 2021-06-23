Phemelo Motene joins Kaya 959’s night line-up













Broadcast dynamo Phemelo Motene is joining Kaya 959 in July. With an hour added to the station’s popular business and finance show, Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi, Motene will follow with two hours of talkback radio.

Point of View with Phemelo Motene will delve into the day’s current affairs, touch on real issues and share expert advice on the audience’s everyday questions. It will take place between 8pm and 10pm Mondays to Thursdays. Motene’s career spans decades in media as a news reader and presenter on Metro FM, content producer and talk show host on 702, and most recently, host of the midday show on SAFM.

“Having Phemelo Motene as part of our weekday line-up will add even more gravitas to our already very strong Kaya 959 line-up. She is a hard-working professional who is loved by listeners,” said new Kaya 959 managing director, Sibongile Mtyali.

Mtyali said extending Kaya Biz solidifies Kaya 959 as “the station for the multi-dimensional Gauteng black middle class whose broad interests cut across issues of financial security and the economy, while at the same time enjoying music and fun”.

Kaya Biz with Gugulethu Mfuphi has won several media awards over years and is nominated in the 2021 Radio Awards in the Business and Finance Show category. From 5 July 2021, the show will air from 6pm to 8pm Mondays to Thursdays.

Commercial programming manager, Maekanya Morotoba, said the change was “due to demand from both listeners and advertisers. People need a platform that will explain the business environment in a manner that is simple for them to digest and empowers them to make decisions that affect them personally. Kaya Biz will now offer them two hours of essential business information and engagement”.

The latest line-up adjustments follow other changes at the station:

A new weekday morning show hosted by Thomas and Skhumba

A new brand positioning that firmly embraces the station’s Code-Switcher market

The return of the show A Touch of Soul on Sunday afternoons presented by Thabo ‘T-Bose’ Mokwele

