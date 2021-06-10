World Sports Betting acquires iDiski Media













*[PARTNER CONTENT] South African sports betting and online live games operator, World Sports Betting (Pty) Ltd, has announced its acquisition of iDiski Media, an up-and-coming football publication and media house.

Proudly represented by the team of Nkululeko Nkewu, former Kaizer Chiefs star and lead analyst, Junior Khanye, and revered editor Velile Mnyandu (SABC), the iDiski team has successfully cemented their place in the local football scene and already recorded millions of views when covering matches on YouTube and Facebook.

The recent launch of a weekly newspaper, available in both English and Zulu, with a print run of 20 000, has further increased the reach of the platform.

Ryno Du Plessis, head of marketing at World Sports Betting, says he saw the potential in the product early on.

“When we first started working with the iDiski team as an advertiser it was instantly clear that they had a winning formula, and under guidance of co-founders Nkululeko Nkewu and Jason Acar, the business was set up perfectly to take on and eventually dominate the local football news and publication industry,” he said.

The synergy between the two brands is obvious and World Sports Betting has made big strides in the last few years to grow and acquire their reach amongst local football betting enthusiasts. World Sports Betting offers a 24/7 top odds soccer betting product on all major leagues from South Africa and around the world, all available on an easy-to-use, data free platform.

“We are excited to see how we can leverage maximum value for both companies following this acquisition,” said Warren Tannous, group CEO of World Sports Betting. “The business units will work together to a find fresh, unique, out-of-the-box formula to add value to fans of WSB and iDiski alike.”

Acar and the full iDiski Team are excited by the prospect of joining forces with the sports betting giants.

“The excellent work carried out by Nkululeko, Velile and the full editorial and video team has been nothing short of incredible. In the space of the last year, despite trying circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the iDiski brand has soared to incredible heights and we have no doubt that it will continue to entertain and inform football fans around South Africa, and even beyond our borders,” he said.

“WSB’s support at the early stages of this business has been invaluable and considering their vast experience in the sporting industry on a whole, we are optimistic that this partnership will bring football fans even closer to the game they know and love. We look forward to creating more work opportunities for aspiring football journalists and former football stars, while continuing to offer fans a unique and fresh take on football coverage through our growing platforms.”

For more information on World Sports Betting visit www.wsb.co.za

For more information on iDiski Media visit www.idiskitimes.co.za

