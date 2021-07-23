Arena Events celebrates 200 online events













[PRESS OFFICE] The Covid-19 pandemic has forever changed the eventing industry. Our journey started as a way to stay connected and engaged during a time of lockdown and remote working.

Our physical events evolved into digital events and created new opportunities for collaboration with businesses and brands. More than 130 000 individuals nationwide have registered for one or more of our online events. 198 000 individuals have watched these sessions, and thousands have read the post-event write-ups with key insights from over 750 local and international experts.

Thank you to all of our partners, speakers and viewers who have supported our online events. We could not have reached this milestone without you. Here’s to the next 200.

Details to all of our upcoming virtual events as well as links to our previous virtual events recordings and articles about past conversations are available on the Arena Events website, all of which are easily accessible and free to view.

Coming up

A LESSON IN AMBITIOUS STRATEGY AND INSPIRED LEADERSHIP

27 July 2021 | 09h00 – 10h00

Join us at our next Business Day Dialogues LIVE with broadcast journalist Joanne Joseph as we delve deeper into the success of the Absa Reset strategy.

DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AND CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE IN THE NEW WORLD

28 July 2021 | 10h00 – 11h00

Join us for this online event as we share insights on digital transformation in the New World, and the rise of customer experience as a key driver of sustainable business value creation.

SUPER SLIDERS BAO-STYLE

29 July 2021 | 15h00 – 16h00

Join us in the kitchen as Capsicum Chefs Donovan Miller and Nadia Pillay take us through a live demonstration of one of their favourite winter dishes.

2021 VIRTUAL WINNERS ANNOUNCEMENT

30 July 2021 | 15h00 – 16h00

The Radio Awards honours outstanding achievements in the radio industry, and sets a benchmark for all radio stations and professionals to strive towards.Join us online for The Radio Awards 2021 Virtual Winners Announcement.

