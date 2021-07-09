Kgomotso Meso on air with Kaya 959’s ‘Elite Weekends’













Kgomotso Meso is the host of Kaya 959’s Saturday and Sunday radio show. Elite Weekends with Kgomotso Meso takes place between 9am and midday as of 11 July 2021.

Meso previously hosted Elite Nights on Friday and Saturday evenings. She is no stranger to radio success, having won a Radio Award for Best Traffic Presenter on two occasions as well as several nominations for her Friday and Saturday night show.

“I am delighted!” said Meso. “Weekends are such a special time to be on the radio. Kaya 959’s music is the ultimate Saturday and Sunday soundtrack and I can’t wait to play that special mix of soul and old-school.”

Commercial programming manager, Maekanya Morotoba, said Kaya 959 was determinted to make the station “the destination for listeners looking to enjoy the best music mix and to interact with personalities they know and love, seven days a week”.

Morotoba added, “Kgomotso’s move to the new timeslot is a nod to her growth as a radio presenter in her time here at Kaya 959, and at the same time it gives the audience what they have been asking for.”

Over recent months Kaya 959 has also introduced a new morning show with Thomas & Skhumba, more focus on talk programming at night with the addition of Point of View with Phemelo Motene and an extra hour with Gugulethu Mfuphi on her award-winning show Kaya Biz.

Want to continue this conversation on The Media Online platforms? Comment on Twitter @MediaTMO or on our Facebook page. Send us your suggestions, comments, contributions or tip-offs via e-mail to glenda.nevill@cybersmart.co.za.