Not long to go before BritBox drops in South Africa













BritBox has taken the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia by storm, notching up over two million global subscriptions. And, on 6 August 2021, South Africans will be able to subscribe to the streaming service which offers the best of British television through a joint venture between British television powerhouses, the BBC and ITV.

“We’re really excited to be bringing BritBox into South African homes and are confident viewers are going to love our programming, which offers a mixture of brilliant classic and contemporary content, plus the biggest collection of British box sets, all in one place,” said Neale Dennett, BritBox International’s new markets launch director.

The content offering includes up-to-the-minute releases as well as historic shows beloved to millions across the world.

Line of Duty

One of the hottest current UK television properties, the edge-of-your-seat police drama Line of Duty, tops the BritBox launch menu. South Africans can exclusively see season six of the acclaimed and award-winning series hot off British screens, where it pulled in 15 million viewers for the nail-biting finale, making it the UK’s most-watched drama series of the 21st century to date.

Another exclusive crime drama to binge-watch is Professor T, starring Ben Miller (Death in Paradise, Bridgerton, Primeval) as Professor Jason Tempest, a brilliant but unorthodox criminologist at the University of Cambridge, and Emma Naomi (Bridgerton, Blithe Spirit) as DI Lisa Donckers, a detective facing an uphill battle to get the eccentric professor’s help with a challenging case.

Other brand new upcoming BritBox titles include Annika starring Nicola Walker, Deadwater Fell with David Tennant and The Larkins featuring Bradley Walsh; Michael Apted’s multi-award winning documentary series Up, from 1964’s Seven Up all the way to the most recent 63 Up; plus fresh seasons of established favourites such as Manhunt season two starring Martin Clunes, Unforgotten season four, Endeavour season eight, Vera season 11, Grantchester season six and The Syndicate season four.

BritBox CEO Reemah Sakaan said their research showed a clear appetite from viewers of diverse backgrounds for premium British programming, expertly curated and available on demand.

“It’s quality content that’s effortlessly watchable,” she said. “British TV and film has grown exponentially as a cultural export in recent years, with productions and talent frequently scooping BAFTAs, Emmys and Oscars, and regularly recognised as some of the best in the world for quality and escapism. Our TV is no longer niche but has come firmly into the mainstream, plus there’s a definite rise in nostalgia viewing, which is finding completely new audiences. It’s a rich time to be in British TV.”

Absolutely Fabulous

During a seven day free trial South Africans can explore BritBox’s new launch titles, plus hundreds of top-drawer family favourites such as Blackadder, Chef, Absolutely Fabulous, Inspector Morse, Top Gear, Poldark, Fawlty Towers, Keeping Up Appearances and Midsomer Murders.

BritBox will be available to stream from Friday, 6 August via the web at BritBox.com, on Android and Apple mobile/tablets, FireTV, AppleTV, Samsung Smart TV and LG Smart TV. Enjoy one week’s free trial, sign up at R99.99 per month or R999.99 for 12 months, and register for email updates at www.britbox.com.



