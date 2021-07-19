What to expect from the House of Zwide launch episode













[PRESS OFFICE] The day has finally come! The highly anticipated show, House of Zwide, premieres tonight at 7pm on e.tv.

The well-known Vusi Kunene is playing Funani Zwide and will grace our screens tonight as a successful fashion designer. He has a treacherous past which impacts on everyone’s lives.

Ona Molapo, a young woman from Tembisa with ambitions to become South Africa’s top fashion designer, faces significant challenges and discovers that she has been deceived her entire life.

The plot thickens like nothing ever seen in South Africa as a huge secret is revealed, shattering the world of her past in Tembisa and the world of her future in Rosebank.

In the gripping first episode, Ona goes to any lengths to achieve her goals, including sneaking into a warehouse to steal fabric, only to discover she stole from the wrong person and everything goes wrong … Be the first to see it all unfold.

House of Zwide airs tonight at 7pm, only on e.tv. It will also be available on OpenView channel 104 and DStv channel 194.

